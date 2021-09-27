Five days left to save $100 on passes to TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

We’re in countdown mode, folks. With just one month to go before TC Sessions: SaaS 2021, the early-bird pass is living on borrowed time — five days to be precise. Take advantage of full event access at a discount price. Buy your pass before the sale expires on October 1 at 11:59 pm (PT) and keep $100 is your wallet.

TC Sessions are known for their focused, deep dives into a specific tech sector, and this is our first time turning the spotlight on SaaS. The game is changing and expanding rapidly, and it’s the perfect time to examine where the next generation of SaaS startups is headed and what they’re creating.

You’ll hear from the industry’s leading voices — successful founders who scaled from startup to unicorn, CISOs offering advice about keeping the platforms safe and, of course, VCs sharing what characteristics they look for in SaaS products. Plus, real-world use cases and world-class networking.

Case in point: Jay Kreps, the CEO and co-founder of Confluent, will join us for a conversation about processing massive amounts of streaming data in real time. He knows whereof he speaks — last year Confluent hit a $4.5 billion valuation and currently has a market cap of more than $17 billion.

Edna Conway, the chief security and risk officer for Microsoft’s Azure, will join Olivia Rose, CISO and VP of IT and security at Amplitude, for a presentation called, SaaS Security, Today and Tomorrow. They’ll share their considerable expertise and explain what SaaS startups need to know about security now and in the future.

If fundraising’s on your mind don’t miss this panel discussion with VCs Sarah Guo (Greylock), Kobie Fuller (Upfront Ventures) and Casey Aylward (Costanoa Ventures). All three possess a keen eye for SaaS startup success, and they’ll talk about what catches their attention.

Be sure to check the event agenda — we’re still adding to it — for lots more SaaS goodness.

And if you’ve never attended a TC Session, here’s what past attendees have told us about their experiences.

“TC Sessions: Mobility isn't just an educational opportunity, it's a real networking opportunity. Everyone was passionate and open to creating pilot programs or other partnerships. That was the most exciting part. And now — thanks to a conference connection — we’re talking with Goodyear's Innovation Lab.” — Karin Maake, senior director of communications at FlashParking.

“Going to TechCrunch events, whether it’s Disrupt or the TC Sessions, helps me stay ahead of emerging trends, technologies and startups that affect the future of mobility.” — Rachael Wilcox, creative producer, Volvo Cars.

