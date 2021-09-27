U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

Five days left to save $100 on passes to TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

We’re in countdown mode, folks. With just one month to go before TC Sessions: SaaS 2021, the early-bird pass is living on borrowed time — five days to be precise. Take advantage of full event access at a discount price. Buy your pass before the sale expires on October 1 at 11:59 pm (PT) and keep $100 is your wallet.

TC Sessions are known for their focused, deep dives into a specific tech sector, and this is our first time turning the spotlight on SaaS. The game is changing and expanding rapidly, and it’s the perfect time to examine where the next generation of SaaS startups is headed and what they’re creating.

You’ll hear from the industry’s leading voices — successful founders who scaled from startup to unicorn, CISOs offering advice about keeping the platforms safe and, of course, VCs sharing what characteristics they look for in SaaS products. Plus, real-world use cases and world-class networking.

Case in point: Jay Kreps, the CEO and co-founder of Confluent, will join us for a conversation about processing massive amounts of streaming data in real time. He knows whereof he speaks — last year Confluent hit a $4.5 billion valuation and currently has a market cap of more than $17 billion.

Edna Conway, the chief security and risk officer for Microsoft’s Azure, will join Olivia Rose, CISO and VP of IT and security at Amplitude, for a presentation called, SaaS Security, Today and Tomorrow. They’ll share their considerable expertise and explain what SaaS startups need to know about security now and in the future.

If fundraising’s on your mind don’t miss this panel discussion with VCs Sarah Guo (Greylock), Kobie Fuller (Upfront Ventures) and Casey Aylward (Costanoa Ventures). All three possess a keen eye for SaaS startup success, and they’ll talk about what catches their attention.

Be sure to check the event agenda — we’re still adding to it — for lots more SaaS goodness.

And if you’ve never attended a TC Session, here’s what past attendees have told us about their experiences.

“TC Sessions: Mobility isn't just an educational opportunity, it's a real networking opportunity. Everyone was passionate and open to creating pilot programs or other partnerships. That was the most exciting part. And now — thanks to a conference connection — we’re talking with Goodyear's Innovation Lab.” — Karin Maake, senior director of communications at FlashParking.

“Going to TechCrunch events, whether it’s Disrupt or the TC Sessions, helps me stay ahead of emerging trends, technologies and startups that affect the future of mobility.” — Rachael Wilcox, creative producer, Volvo Cars.

You have five days left to dive into TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 at the early-bird price. Buy your pass before prices go up October 1 at 11:59 pm (PT), and you’ll save $100.

  • Apple's new iPhone to take longer to reach customers - analysts

    Apple Inc's customers will have to wait for a few more weeks to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13 as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, analysts said. The delivery time for Apple's iPhones after a new launch is watched by analysts as one of the measures to gauge demand for the flagship phone's newest model. Analysts at J.P.Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers across the world who had pre-ordered the new models online would have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about 2 weeks for the base iPhone 13.

  • This New Stock Can Ride the Boom in Streaming

    Stock buyers should consider newly public Vizio Holding which completed “upfront” advertising negotiations with more than $100 million in commitments, up fourfold from last year. Enter the dongle: Cheap, small devices like the Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast, along with Apple TV set-top boxes, gave old sets sleek operating systems and provided access to Netflix and more. Only 7% of time spent watching a Vizio (VZIO) set isn’t spent on Vizio’s own operating system.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week on Sunday, the majors would need to revisit Sunday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • Why This Robinhood Stock Is a Smart Buy Right Now

    Amid the release of a new iPhone and its Series 7 Watch, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has emerged as a popular stock among users of the Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock-trading platform. Admittedly, the list of most widely held stocks on Robinhood may better reflect the companies that are most acclaimed rather than those most likely to generate positive returns. While there appeared to be some uncertainty about the company late in the previous decade, Apple has managed to revive its product line in the eyes of consumers.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the week. Steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would support a recovery of last week’s losses and more…

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing Streaming Video

    Viewers are flocking to fuboTV, and revenue growth is accelerating. All of this may seem only mildly disruptive, but there's an ace card up fuboTV's sleeve. Sports fans generally love to make real or friendly wagers on live events, and fuboTV is starting to cash in the betting boom.

  • Telefonica to migrate systems onto cloud in deal with Oracle

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Telefonica signed a multi-year deal with cloud-service provider Oracle to migrate most of its database systems to the cloud, the firms said on Monday, in preparation for the use of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). The new platform will be operated by Oracle in Telefonica's own datacentres to keep costs down, ensure security and comply with European data laws, the joint statement said. "It's a four-year deal, whose final aim is to migrate all systems onto [Oracle's] public cloud," one source with knowledge of the deal said.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 27th, 2021

    After a bearish week for the majors, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $43,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week.

  • The Morning After: Already hyping the iPhone 14

    Researchers have found six "dead" galaxies, the new iPad Mini's jelly scrolling problem, and Samsung's plan to build a silicon brain.

  • Google Cloud Fires Up Cloud War With Commission Cut: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform slashed its revenue share from 20% to 3% from customers' purchasing software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace CNBC reports. It marks Google's attempts to attract independent software makers from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Azure to sell their products on Google's cloud. AWS charges a listing fee of 5% from its marketplace. Microsoft slashed its price f

  • iPhone 14 is reportedly a 'complete redesign'

    Apple's iPhone 14 will supposedly be a 'complete redesign' — the first in five years.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad drops to $299 at Amazon

    Apple's 2021 iPad is down to $299 at Amazon, making the entry-level tablet a significantly better deal.

  • Google, in fight against record EU fine, slams regulators for ignoring Apple

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google on Monday blasted EU antitrust regulators for ignoring rival Apple as it launched a bid to get Europe's second-highest court to annul a record 4.34-billion euro ($5.1 billion) fine related to its Android operating system. Far from holding back rivals and harming users, Android has been a massive success story of competition at work, representatives of Google told a panel of five judges at the General Court at the start of a five-day hearing. The European Commission fined Google in 2018, saying that it had used Android since 2011 to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search.

  • Video chat BlueJeans aims to bring virtual watercooler talk to remote workers

    Companies are struggling to recreate the serendipity of office interactions as many teams continue to work remotely due to the pandemic, but they could soon have a new option to try close the gap. Verizon Communications Inc's video chat app BlueJeans announced on Monday that it will begin testing a feature called Spaces, or virtual rooms where people as 3D cartoonish avatars can hang out, overhear conversations and join them. Rivals, including Zoom Video Communications Inc and Microsoft Corp, also have been developing features to foster spontaneous conversation in their chat tools.

  • Playing Metroid Dread on the Nintendo Switch OLED Model

    It’s been a big year for Nintendo news. Between the impossible fever dream of last week’s Super Mario movie casting and the eagerly anticipated sequel to the Switch’s best game, it’s easy to lose track of the other big developments from the gaming giant. Nintendo recently held an intimate (and sufficiently socially distanced) event in New York, bringing together two of its biggest products launching ahead of the holidays.

  • China's Xiaomi hires expert over Lithuania censorship claim

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's Xiaomi Corp said on Monday it was engaging a third-party expert to assess allegations by Lithuania that its smartphones carry built-in censorship capabilities. Lithuania's Defence Ministry last week urged consumers to throw away Chinese phones after a report by its National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) alleging that Xiaomi phones have built-in censorship capabilities. The dispute has blown up against a backdrop of souring relations with China, which demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall its envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan said that its mission there would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office.

  • Google Stadia on TVs will let you use your phone as the gamepad

    Stadia on TVs now supports your phone as a gamepad, and you can enable third-party controllers with your phone as a conduit.

  • Astera Labs, a fabless chip startup, nabs $50M at a $950M valuation to remove bottlenecks in high-bandwidth cloud applications

    As more enterprises migrate to cloud-based architectures, they are also taking on more applications (because they can) and, as a result of that, more complex workloads and storage needs. Machine learning and other artificial intelligence applications add even more complexity. Astera Labs, a fabless semiconductor company that builds connectivity solutions that help remove bottlenecks around high-bandwidth applications and help better allocate resources around enterprise data, has raised $50 million.