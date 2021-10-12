U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.21
    -7.98 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,435.89
    -60.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,464.35
    -21.85 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.44
    +12.79 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.58
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.80
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1531
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    -0.0250 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    +0.2980 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,794.63
    -1,527.86 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,322.01
    -10.76 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

5 green jobs for Gen-Z grads

Laura Vogel
·3 min read

Many entering the job market are looking for careers that will help them make a positive environmental impact on the planet.

These young job seekers might be in luck. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs for environmental scientists and “related specialists” will increase by 8% over the coming decade.

These jobs also pay well. The 2020 median pay for environmental scientists is $73,230, while environmental lawyers bring home a median yearly salary of $122,960.

The director of the Montclair State University PSEG Institute for Sustainability Studies, Amy Tuininga sees the passion of planet-conscious young people every day in her work.

“Our students really care about having a healthy planet, a world where they can thrive,” she said. “We show them how to incorporate sustainability into their career.”

Here are five surprising jobs that help eco-warriors win.

Sustainability fund managers keep the environmental impact of their investments top of mind, (Getty)
Sustainability fund managers keep the environmental impact of their investments top of mind, (Getty)

Sustainability fund manager

“As a CPA and finance expert, I can say that one of the most significant green jobs for recent graduates is certainly a sustainability fund manager,” said Zach Reese, COO of Colony Roofers and a Certified Public Accountant in Atlanta.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development, the number of global sustainable investment funds nearly doubled between 2015-2020. As of June 2020, assets under management (AUM) were over $1.7 trillion, which account for just over 3% of the assets of the world's open-ended funds.

Salespeople are needed by eco-friendly companies. (Getty)
Salespeople are needed by eco-friendly companies. (Getty)

Eco-conscious company sales reps

“Beyond the traditional types of green energy jobs in our economy, we will also see demands for technical sales representatives that understand renewables and energy efficiency and can help sell the tech and machinery that makes ‘greening’ possible,” said Gilbert Michaud, Assistant Professor of Environmental Policy at the School of Environmental Sustainability at Loyola University in Chicago.

In May 2020, the mean annual wage for technical salespeople is $99,680, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Construction workers trained in eco-friendly building are in high demand. (Getty)
Construction workers trained in eco-friendly building are in high demand. (Getty)

Green construction workers

Montclair University’s Amy Tuininga especially recommended this career, especially for those living in cities.

“This is a growth industry, because many new building codes, like New York City’s new construction code LL97 that puts caps on emissions, will require the skills of those who know how to build in the new, legal way,” Tuininga said. “The market is expanding to incorporate recycling building materials like sheetrock and utilizing heat absorbed by brick buildings during the day to create heat and energy.”

Meterologists will become more and more important as the planet warms. (Getty)
Meterologists will become more and more important as the planet warms. (Getty)

Meteorologist

These professionals are often the canaries in the coal mine of climate change, observing changing weather patterns and intensifying storms.

It’s also a job with a growing future, as meteorologists don’t just work for your local TV station, they also find jobs at research institutes, laboratories, universities, and for the federal government. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of meteorologists will go up by 6% between now and 2029) and very good pay (an average of $100,550 in May 2020, per the BLS data).

Conservtion scientists see a growing job market. (Getty Images)
Conservtion scientists see a growing job market. (Getty Images)

Conservation scientist

Experts in protecting natural resources from human impact, conservation scientists manage, enhance, and preserve healthy air, water, and soil. Conservation scientists protect both private and public land, and thus work with landowners and other government agencies to achieve their goals.

Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2020 median pay for a conservation scientist (the most recent figure that is available) is $64,020 per year, and is a position that only requires a bachelor’s degree. There will be higher-than-average growth in this field over the next decade, with a 5.1% increase in conservation scientist jobs between now and 2029.

Recommended Stories

  • House Takes Up Debt-Ceiling Fix as Clock Ticks on Biden’s Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House is scheduled to vote on a short-term increase to the government’s borrowing limit Tuesday, averting the immediate threat of a catastrophic default but setting the stage for even bigger showdown on debt and spending in less than two months.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowT

  • Worried about COVID vaccine for your kids? Here’s the message from a Fort Worth doctor

    “We really want the day that they say, ‘Go’ — that we’re able to then begin administering the vaccine.”

  • Next on FDA's agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

    With many Americans who got Pfizer vaccinations already rolling up their sleeves for a booster shot, millions of others who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait anxiously to learn when it's their turn. On Thursday and Friday, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra doses of the two vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. After the FDA advisers give their recommendation, the agency itself will make a decision on whether to authorize boosters.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning: Riding in Ford’s first electric pickup

    At an electric vehicle event last week in the New York City area, Ford offered dealers, journalists, and select Ford customers a chance to ride in its upcoming electric vehicles. Along with the upcoming Mustang Mach-E GT and E-Transit electric commercial van, Ford had another big vehicle on offer - the all electric F-150 Lightning pickup.

  • Why SunPower Stock Jumped 12.9% Today

    The broad news in the market is that energy stocks are up sharply today. Oil is up 2.4% as I'm writing, in part because Merck is seeking authorization for a COVID-19 treatment, which could help fuel an economic recovery. In general, higher energy usage and fossil fuel prices should help solar energy stocks, and that's helping the industry today.

  • These ‘Super Savers’ don’t have to think about retirement — how to become more like them

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI It’s no secret that many Americans, maybe most, face a serious retirement crunch.  They’ll need to make their money last longer than any previous generation, even if they keep their jobs until age 65, because so many can expect to live to their 80s, 90s or even longer.

  • Why Plug Power and Other Alternative Energy Stocks Surged Today

    Hydrogen and solar energy sources are getting more attention as the supply-demand balance shifts in traditional energy sources.

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Why First Solar Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several solar stocks, including First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), are trading higher amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources. The stock could also possibly be trading higher as traders circulate Investor Business Daily naming the stock as a new pick. According to a Wall Street Journal report, energy supply shortages are slowing factory activity around the world and contributing to a recent pickup in inflation. Worries about in

  • California law bans small off-road gas engines, including lawnmowers and chainsaws

    California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.

  • Video Highlights Electrolyzers' Potential to Address World's Climate Challenges

    Cummins Inc.’s HyLYZER electrolyzer, the cornerstone of the largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer system in operation in the world, is the star of a new video explaining how its abili...

  • Ambani Accelerates Push Into Green Energy With Solar Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. acquired a Norwegian solar panel maker and an Indian builder of renewable projects in a bid by the oil-to-retail conglomerate to extend its dominance into alternative energy.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the H

  • Oil Fluctuates With Energy Shortages Boosting Winter Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil switched between gains and losses in choppy trading as investors assessed how a global power crisis will affect demand this winter.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument f

  • CarMax plans to hire 3,700 employees within the next two months

    CarMax Inc. said Tuesday it planned to hire 3,700 employees by the end of the year. The used car seller said it was looking for candidates "seeking to build careers," at a time that other retailers were looking to hire seasonal, temporary employees. CarMax, which has a total of more than 27,000 employees, said it was hiring for a variety of positions within its customer experience and digital innovation centers, corporate locations and at more than 220 stores. The company said candidates can sta

  • Why Higher Energy Prices Can Be Bad News for the Environment

    The power crunch causing energy prices to rise around the world is bad news for consumers, who will have to pay higher bills for electricity and heating. Natural-gas prices in Europe and Asia hit record levels in the past week, and are at multiyear highs in the U.S. A decline in gas production and low levels of gas in storage have caused supplies to run short. After starting the year by reducing coal production to meet climate goals, China has ramped it back up in order to make sure the country has enough power this winter.

  • P&G Investors, Heirs Pressure Bounty Maker Over Deforestation

    Environmental groups are lobbying Procter & Gamble shareholders to vote against a longtime director to prod the company to use more recycled materials for its paper products.

  • Dallas-based medical staffing company welcomes new leadership, shifts headquarters within North Texas

    Curative Talent, a Dallas-based health care staffing company welcomed new leadership to its Clinical Search unit and announced plans to relocate its headquarters.

  • A Staple in Automotive Accessories Could Become Essential During Natural Disasters

    Image by Adrian Malec from Pixabay From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcano eruptions and international wildfires, flooding and freezing — natural disasters seem to be becoming more frequent and devastating. Some scientists point to climate change as a primary factor. Others point to natural cycles the Earth goes through all happening at once. And at the end of the day, it all affects how we’re living around the globe. The Sad Truth of Natural Disasters and the Reliance on Power In 2004, 4 major

  • You thought the oil spill was bad? In L.A., toxic waste is everywhere

    Southern California's manufacturing helped win World War II. But the war effort and decades of polluting industry have left a toxic legacy.

  • Exxon Mobil building advanced plastic recycling plant in Baytown

    By the end of 2026, Exxon plans to have opened several advanced recycling plants worldwide — in potential locations in the Netherlands, Canada, Singapore and elsewhere on the U.S. Gulf Coast — with a total combined capacity of 500,000 metric tons per year.