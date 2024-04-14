Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

(Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s biggest annual gatherings for the copper industry kicks off in Santiago, with Cesco Week and CRU’s World Copper Conference unfolding while the industrial metal is having a moment. Meanwhile, the annual BNEF Summit will convene in New York, bringing together project developers, government officials and bankers to discuss global trends in the energy transition.

Here are five notable charts to consider in global commodity markets as the week gets underway.

Copper

Copper’s timing is good. Just ahead of the global industry’s meetup, the metal has surged. There are a number of factors that drove gains to a 22-month high last week: Factory activity is improving everywhere from the US to China, there are flares of supply stress, and there’s the much-vaunted demand potential from new-energy industries. Attendees at Cesco Week in top producer Chile will weigh whether this is another false dawn, or the start of copper’s march toward bigger gains above $10,000 a metric ton.

Clean Tech

The world’s dependence on China has increased for technologies needed to support a global transition away from fossil fuels, according to BloombergNEF. Breakneck spending has pushed China’s share of global production capacity above 80% in 11 clean-technology value chain segments. China’s capacity is set to far surpass global demand across solar, batteries and electric vehicles for years to come. Supply chains for clean energy will be among the topics discussed at BNEF’s summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Oil

With Mexico curbing its oil exports at the same time that OPEC+ curtails output, investors are watching for any changes to US production, which surprised to the upside last year. Shale production in the first three months of this year has already been predicted by the Energy Information Administration to be flat and the agency expects overall US output in 2024 to grow more slowly than in previous years. EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report that comes out Monday will offer a fresh forecast on where shale output is heading in May.

Eggs

Bird flu is flaring up again: The top US eggs producer reported this month the worst American outbreak since December while the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus made the jump to dairy cattle. Egg prices so far have held relatively in check, but there are expectations they could rise again with more egg-laying chickens potentially catching the virus amid peak migration season for wild birds. The worst-ever outbreak has never fully abated since it was first detected in the US in February 2022.

Energy

A strong oil-fueled rally in energy stocks is gathering momentum, helping them outperform technology indexes this year. The closely watched Energy Select Sector exchange-traded fund, or XLE, is up nearly 15% since the start of the year, while the Nasdaq 100 Index has gained just 7%. Rising oil has helped, after West Texas Intermediate crude broke above $80 a barrel in mid-March. Energy has led the S&P 500’s 11 market sectors since the start of March, rising more than 11% compared with the next closest group, communication services, at 5.8%, and the 0.3% decline in the broader index.

--With assistance from Brian Eckhouse, Geoffrey Morgan and Doug Alexander.

