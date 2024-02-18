Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

(Bloomberg) -- Spring is around the corner in the Northern Hemisphere, meaning the ongoing slump in natural gas is likely set to continue. In metals markets, palladium’s premium over platinum is fading while in agriculture, falling fertilizer prices are squeezing crop nutrient companies’ bottom lines.

Here are five notable charts — actually four charts and one map — to consider in global commodity markets as the week gets underway.

Natural Gas

Despite a recent cold snap in the US that brought snow to the Northeast, an early spring may still be in the cards. Forecasts for warmer weather in the closing days of February are cutting demand forecasts and pushing down natural gas futures traded in New York, with the most-active contract touching the lowest level since 2020 last week. Stockpiles are above the five-year average for this time of year, adding further price pressures, and traders expect the trend to continue. A similar scenario is playing out in Europe. Longer term, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecasts that a new wave of liquefied natural gas will tilt the market into a glut, hitting prices from 2025 onward.

Chemicals

Fertilizer prices have come off their record highs of 2022, but are still elevated on a historical basis. That’s helping prop up food inflation as farmers pay more to keep crops healthy. Crop nutrient companies Mosaic Co. and Nutrien Ltd. report earnings on Wednesday, providing investors with fresh details on the outlook for 2024. Shares of both companies are trading near multiyear lows. CF Industries Holdings Inc., the world’s biggest producer of nitrogen fertilizer used for corn and other crops, last week posted sharply lower quarterly profit and sales amid the tumble in prices.

Nuclear Power

Limited global supplies and a resurgence of atomic power are helping lift uranium futures prices, which are trading near the highest since 2007. Despite concerns over the safety of nuclear power, the combination of higher energy costs and an urgent push for a reliable zero-emissions power source is prompting nations including Japan, China, South Korea, France and the UK to revive or expand their fleets. In Japan — which will mark the 13th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster next month — 12 of the 33 operable nuclear reactors are back online after being idled following the 2011 meltdown.

Metals

Two key metals used in catalytic converters are in a horse race. Palladium — which has had a longstanding premium to platinum — traded at a discount to its precious metal cousin for the first time since 2018 earlier this month. Palladium’s dramatic slump has come as automakers destock and turn increasingly toward the cheaper alternative. But that may change if the price of the two metals remains close over the long run, reducing the incentive to make a swap in a cost-cutting effort. Going forward, palladium will still be harder hit by rising sales of electric vehicles that don’t use it, given platinum sees demand from electronic equipment and jewelry. Anglo American Plc, which produces both metals, reports earnings on Thursday.

Solar

An uncertain regulatory landscape and a slowdown in demand due to higher interest rates have contributed to a slump in shares for some of the leading US solar companies. SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc. and Sunrun Inc. all report earnings this week, providing investors with the latest peek at the state of the industry. Enphase Energy Inc., a solar equipment maker and sector bellwether, offered a glimmer of hope for the battered group earlier this month when it forecast a potential bottom in the first quarter. While the year is still young, shares of all four companies are lower, with Sunnova and Sunrun down by double digits through Friday’s close.

--With assistance from Shoko Oda, Jane Pong, Eddie Spence and Kim Chipman.

