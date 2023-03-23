U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,948.72
    +11.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,105.25
    +75.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.40
    +117.44 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.29
    -7.07 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.54
    -0.42 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.0940 (-2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2290
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8280
    -0.5560 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,175.58
    +1,014.83 (+3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.80
    +19.34 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Five Key Moments From TikTok CEO’s Combative Hearing in Congress

1
Daniel Flatley
·4 min read
Five Key Moments From TikTok CEO’s Combative Hearing in Congress

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok CEO Shou Chew sought to protect his company from a potential US ban or forced sale during a four-and-a-half hour congressional hearing that rarely deviated from the hostile note on which it began.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Your platform should be banned,” Energy and Commerce Committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers said at the opening. “I expect today you’ll say anything to avoid this outcome.”

Rodgers made a point of telling Chew he was under oath and obligated to tell the truth. Other lawmakers repeated that warning during the long-awaited hearing on Thursday, underscoring how little trust there was between the panel and its witness. While that made for a one-note performance, there were several memorable moments:

China made its stance clear beforehand

The most important developments may have happened before the hearing. During a press briefing in Beijing, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said China’s government would have to approve any sale to a US entity. That statement undermined whatever assurances Chew might have been able to give about how the platform secures US data.

It also added rocket fuel to attacks on the platform from lawmakers, who were already set to excoriate Chew and his company for concerns over data security and content moderation policies as well as the effect of the app on the 150 million people in the US who use it for more than an hour-and-a-half per day on average.

Chew stumbles while playing defense

Chew did a credible job of defending himself and his app in front of a room of largely hostile lawmakers who were intent on questioning his every word, even preventing him from responding in multiple instances. But the executive’s attempted assurances on data security failed to sway members, especially as he gave noncommittal responses to their chief concerns.

Representative Neal Dunn, a Republican from Florida, asked whether Bytedance Ltd., TikTok’s parent, has “spied on American citizens?”

“I don’t think that spying is the right way to describe it,” he said at one point, before answering another question on China’s ability to access US data with, “Not to my knowledge.”

Lawmakers piling on could signal trouble

Key statements came from people who weren’t even in the room. Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, took aim at Chew’s alleged “lies and omissions” and said momentum to ban TikTok “is growing.”

Representative Michael McCaul said Chew’s testimony proved that TikTok needed to be sold or banned. The Texas Republican chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, which has jurisdiction over legislation that would ban the app or force it to be sold. Senator Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, said Chew failed to assuage his concerns during a meeting.

“We would characterize today’s testimony by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in the Beltway as a ‘disaster’ moment that will likely catalyze more calls by lawmakers and the White House to look to ban TikTok within the US if the company does not look to spin-off and force a sale from Chinese parent ByteDance,” Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities said in a note.

Suicide focus leads to tense moment

TikTok’s huge popularity among young people (and voters) prompted concerned questions about its content moderation policies, including whether TikTok’s powerful algorithm serves up harmful content to people who may be dealing with addictions or contemplating suicide.

Maryland Democrat John Sarbanes said young brains aren’t fully developed and are no match for TikTok’s technology.

“It’s not a fair fight, the algorithms are on one side of the screen and human brains are on the other side of the screen,” he said.

Florida Republican Gus Bilirakis played a compilation of TikTok videos about suicide, complete with dramatic music over the room’s speakers, and pressed Chew on whether he had any control over the algorithm.

Chew later told the committee he doesn’t let his children use TikTok. “My kids live in Singapore, and in Singapore, we do not have the under-13 experience,” he said.

Chew says TikTok unfairly targeted

Chew defended TikTok as no different than the other social media giants, saying his company has sought to put even stronger safeguards in place than its competitors due to the intense scrutiny. Lawmakers didn’t seem to buy that argument, citing TikTok’s huge growth in the US.

“A US TikTok ban would benefit YouTube, Instagram and Snap, likely resulting in higher revenue share of the total advertising wallet,” said Emile El Nems, Vice President-Senior Credit Officer for Moody’s Investors Service. “Given the revenue scale of YouTube and Instagram, the TikTok ban creates a smaller revenue opportunity, but it could be materially positive for Snap.”

--With assistance from Brody Ford, Anna Edgerton and Alex Barinka.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Think Texas has a cheaper tax burden than California? Think again.

    "When people are like, 'Oh California is so much more expensive than Texas,' that’s the top income tax rate."

  • TikTok CEO Pushes Back on Calls for a Ban in the U.S.

    House members grilled TikTok CEO Shou Chew on multiple issues, with a particular focus on the potential control of the app by China's government.

  • DWAC Stock Climbs As N.Y. Grand Jury Puts Off Trump Case

    Digital World ousted its chief executive as Trump's legal challenges approach a critical juncture. DWAC stock fell Wednesday.

  • Home Depot founder shares 'brutal' truth about Fed, urges entire board to resign

    Home Depot co-founder and billionaire entrepreneur Ken Langone goes on a rampage over the Federal Reserve's "painful" inflation response, and explains why the board should resign.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • Countries Compete to Lure Manufacturers From China

    Executives are circling the globe looking for factory space or local tie-ups to reduce their dependence on China and its vast factory floor—and governments are pulling out the stops to welcome them.

  • Yellen, caught between financial markets and US Congress, pleases neither

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will sit for her third congressional hearing in a week on Thursday, where, once again, she's likely to be pressed on whether the U.S. government will guarantee all of the country's $19.2 trillion in bank deposits. It's something that the Treasury and regulators did in the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis, but regulatory reforms in 2010 required a streamlined approval from Congress. After a swift government pledge to guarantee uninsured deposits in failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank when they were deemed to threaten widespread bank runs this month, bankers and market players have been obsessed with the question of whether all U.S. bank deposits are now effectively backstopped by Washington.

  • Live blog: Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as CEO Shou Chew testifies before Congress

    TikTok CEO Shou Chew will appear before the House Commerce Committee on March 23 for what is expected to be an explosive hearing about the app's future.

  • TikTok CEO fails to convince Congress app is safe

    TikTok CEO Shou Chew was seemingly unable to convince members of the House Commerce Committee that the app is safe to use.

  • Fed's unwanted ally in bid to tame inflation: Credit crunch

    The Federal Reserve is getting some unwanted help in its drive to slow the U.S. economy and defeat the worst bout of inflation in four decades: a cutback in bank lending. Fewer loans would mean less spending by consumers and businesses. On Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate for the ninth time in just over a year.

  • Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

    Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.

  • Unions Balk at Biden Plan for Mineral Trade Deals With EU, Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- US labor unions are pushing back on White House efforts to allow European Union and Japanese firms mining and processing critical minerals to tap some of the lucrative subsidies available in the Biden administration’s massive climate law, fearing the move will sap American jobs.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace Chin

  • Tencent Soars As Traders Cite Unfounded Talk of Official’s Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. surged more than 8%, the most in about four months, as traders cited unsubstantiated talk that newly installed Premier Li Qiang toured the Chinese social media leader’s headquarters.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidJPMorgan Sold $10 Million in Jewels Left in Bank Safe

  • Elon Musk Names Big Loser in Russia-Ukraine War

    The billionaire and big Ukraine supporter says that the conflict has fostered a Russia-China alliance, while US diplomacy has shown its limits.

  • First Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street leaders and US officials discussing an intervention at First Republic Bank are exploring the possibility of government backing to encourage a deal that would shore up the lender, people with knowledge of the situation said. The shares dropped Wednesday morning.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Of

  • A TikTok ban would mean losing more than viral dance videos

    A ban on TikTok could have implications for free speech, creators, advertisers, and even politicians.

  • Differing Powell and Yellen Messages Were a Lot for the Stock Market to Digest

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are accustomed to a bumpy ride whenever Jerome Powell speaks. But when Powell speaks at the same time Janet Yellen is talking to Congress about the health of the banking sector, the turbulence can get overwhelming.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace

  • What is the average Social Security check?

    Find out how much your Social Security payments could grow over time.

  • Beijing’s population has fallen for the first time since 2003

    China’s demographic crisis has reached its capital city.