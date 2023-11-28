The five-year loss for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 35%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

The recent uptick of 11% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Baidu's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 5.8% each year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 8% per year, over the period. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Baidu has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 31% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Baidu scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

