The five-year loss for Earlypay (ASX:EPY) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

Over the last month the Earlypay Limited (ASX:EPY) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 35%. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 53%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

On a more encouraging note the company has added AU$10m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, Earlypay's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 34% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 14% compound annual share price fall. So the market may previously have expected a drop, or else it expects the situation will improve. The high P/E ratio of 92.75 suggests that shareholders believe earnings will grow in the years ahead.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Earlypay's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Earlypay shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 40%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Earlypay shareholders are down 44% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Earlypay better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Earlypay (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

