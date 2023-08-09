The five-year loss for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

It is a pleasure to report that the U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is up 39% in the last quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 24% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$3.7b to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, U.S. Bancorp's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 1.9% each year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 5% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The low P/E ratio of 11.51 further reflects this reticence.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of U.S. Bancorp, it has a TSR of -7.6% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

U.S. Bancorp shareholders are down 12% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 6.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with U.S. Bancorp .

