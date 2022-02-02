Five Nutrisystem® Menu Items Named Best New Products in BrandSpark International's 2022 Best New Product Awards

New Premium Meals Including Merlot Beef with Root Vegetables and Sesame Beef & Broccoli with Brown Rice Among Winners

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem® , a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, announced today that five of its delicious menu items were named as best new products in BrandSpark International's 2022 Best New Product Awards. More than 11,000 Americans participated in the national survey to pick the 61 winning products for the latest Food & Beverage, Beauty, Health & Personal Care, and Household products. The winners were determined based on a national survey of real shoppers. BrandSpark actively seeks out triers of the products who vote on appeal, repurchase intent and product superiority - the gold standard methodology.

"We are proud to be recognized across five categories in BrandSpark International's highly-coveted Best New Product Awards," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "Our team is constantly working to diversify our menu and meet customer demand for favorite foods made healthier, while at the same time providing meals that are filling and great tasting. Receiving these awards is an indication that our customers are enjoying our new products and benefitting from our continued commitment to food innovation."

The Nutrisystem products named as winners of the Best New Product Awards include:

Merlot Beef with Root Vegetables (Better - For - You Beef Skillet Meals category)

Sesame Beef & Broccoli with Brown Rice ( Better - For - You Asian-Inspired Meal category)

Apple Walnut Oatmeal ( Better - For - You Breakfast category)

Dark Chocolaty Sea Salt Nut Square ( Better - For - You Dessert category)

Roasted Red Pepper Pesto & Chicken Flatbread & Mediterranean Flatbread (Better-For-You Flatbread category).

"There are so many new products launched each year, and consumers want to know which ones are really the best and worth purchasing," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "It is increasingly difficult for brands to break through the clutter and stand out. 7 in 10 Americans rely on the recommendations of other consumers to choose which products to buy. This is where the Best New Product Awards program comes in: it helps products stand out from competition and brands gain an edge in the market by leveraging their win across various channels including traditional, digital, and e-commerce."

Best New Product Awards has partnered again for its 2nd year with premier news magazine brand Newsweek to help drive awareness of these award-winning products. The partnership will include features of the winners in Newsweek's print and digital publications, targeted communications to readers, and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. Winners will also be featured on ShopperArmy.com - an engaged community of shoppers who try and review products, along with other media opportunities.

Designed to teach lasting weight loss strategies and formulated based on the latest nutritional science, Nutrisystem is a high protein, low glycemic approach to weight loss that helps keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control. Nutrisystem premium meals, including new skillet options, are 50% bigger and have up to 30 grams of protein, and new restaurant favorites are perfectly-portioned to offer half the calories of traditional dining out options. All Nutrisystem meals are delivered free to your door and ready in minutes.

For more information on Nutrisystem, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions having helped millions of people lose weight for 50 years. Nutrisystem offers a high protein, low glycemic approach to weight loss designed to help keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control. The Nutrisystem menu includes a combination of ready-to-go and frozen meals including new premium options with up to 30 grams of protein and perfectly-portioned restaurant favorites. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

