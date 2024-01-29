Is Five Point Holdings (FPH) Well Positioned for Success in 2024 and Beyond?

O’keefe Stevens Advisory, an investment advisory firm, released its fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2023, the fund’s largest position, Nvidia (NVDA), experienced a 200% increase as AI became more widely used. Despite cautious comments from analysts and management, the market, particularly in technology, had an exceptional year. The firm anticipated a lower-than-average return year after analyzing several conference calls with similar themes. Setting a low bar can lead to better-than-expected results. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

O’keefe Stevens Advisory featured stocks such as Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities. On January 26, 2024, Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) stock closed at $3.3500 per share. One-month return of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) was 9.12%, and its shares gained 29.34% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) has a market capitalization of $497.331 million.

O’keefe Stevens Advisory stated the following regarding Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Top picks for 2024 - Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Aercap (AER). Both situations are similar, with significant overhangs resolved in late 2023. Five Point had a debt problem, with $625m coming due in 2025, with no credible path to repay or refinance. In addition, former CEO Emile Haddad ran the business as a personal cash cow. Since Dan Hedigan took over, the business has run lean, and cash generation is prioritized. In December, they announced a debt exchange offering, exchanging the 2025 notes for 2027 notes with a higher interest rate while repaying ~$100m of the balance. These additional years, combined with laser focus from management, set this company up for success in 2024 and beyond."

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 14 hedge fund portfolios held Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) at the end of third quarter which was 11 in the previous quarter.

