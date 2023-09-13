Five restaurants in Colorado earn Michelin Guide stars, highest accolade in culinary world

Five restaurants in Colorado received Michelin Guide stars for the first time earlier this week. This award is considered one of the highest accolades in the culinary industry.

Colorado is the sixth region in the U.S. to receive a Michelin Guide. California, Illinois, New York, Florida, and Washington, D.C. also have Michelin Guides. It was announced in June that the Michelin Guide was coming to Colorado.

The following Colorado restaurants earned Michelin Guide stars:

Beckon , Denver (Duncan Holmes)

Bosq , Aspen (Barclay Dodge)

Brutø , Denver (Michael Diaz de Leon and Kelly Whitaker)

Frasca Food and Wine , Boulder (Ian Palazzola)

The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver (Taylor Stark and Kelly Whitaker)

What does the Michelin star mean for restaurants?

Michelin Guide's International Director Gwendal Poullennec talked to USA TODAY about the meaning of the award.

"Receiving a Michelin Guide distinction is a career milestone for restaurants and their teams. It’s an honor that many chefs have worked for years to achieve," Poullennec shared.

"But it’s also becoming part of a family, made up of the most talented culinary professionals in the world. Lives change almost overnight. Restaurants included in the Michelin Guide see increased attention from foodies, and reservations become highly sought-after."

What is the Michelin Green Star?

Michelin introduced the Green Star in 2020. This is an award for restaurants that show an outstanding commitment to environmental sustainability. The following Colorado restaurants received the distinction:

Blackbelly Market, Boulder

Bramble & Hare, Boulder

Brutø, Denver

The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver

When will the next awards be announced?

The Michelin Guide announced it will award stars at a ceremony on Nov. 7 in New York City. The organization will award stars to restaurants in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. at the same time.

What cities does the Michelin Guide include?

The Michelin Guide has grown a considerable amount in the last century. While the publication started off just in France, there are now 64 guide selections worldwide.

When did the Michelin Guide start?

The Michelin Guide had its start in the late 19th century, according to its website.

In France, in 1889, Edouard and Andre Michelin launched their tire company, Michelin. Seeking to help their customer base plan trips — in hopes of boosting the sales of automobiles and tires — they developed a guide that listed places to dine and stay overnight along with where to get fuel and how to change a tire. In 1920, they published their first Michelin Guide that cost money. It was sold for seven francs.

The Michelin Guide arrived in the U.S. in November 2005 with a New York edition released in 2006. The first issuance included 39 stars. Famous chefs Eric Ripert’s Le Bernardin and Thomas Keller's Per Se both earned 3-stars.

Morgan Hines contributed to this reporting

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: These top restaurants in Colorado have earned a Michelin Guide star