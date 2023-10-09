The five-year returns have been respectable for Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. To wit, the Ceridian HCM Holding share price has climbed 92% in five years, easily topping the market return of 50% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 24%.

Since it's been a strong week for Ceridian HCM Holding shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

We know that Ceridian HCM Holding has been profitable in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. So we might find other metrics can better explain the share price movements.

In contrast revenue growth of 13% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Ceridian HCM Holding is growing, a real positive. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Ceridian HCM Holding is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ceridian HCM Holding has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 24% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 14% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ceridian HCM Holding you should know about.

