The five-year returns have been stellar for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) which saw its share price drive 178% higher over five years. It's also up 31% in about a month.

Since the stock has added US$3.0b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Atlassian isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Atlassian can boast revenue growth at a rate of 27% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 23% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Atlassian seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Atlassian stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Atlassian shareholders are up 9.9% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 23% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Atlassian , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Atlassian better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

