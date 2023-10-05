The five-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Fresenius Medical Care KGaA (ETR:FME) stock falls a further 5.3% in past week

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example, after five long years the Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) share price is a whole 55% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 12% in thirty days.

With the stock having lost 5.3% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Fresenius Medical Care KGaA's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 21% per year. The share price decline of 15% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. So the market may previously have expected a drop, or else it expects the situation will improve.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Fresenius Medical Care KGaA's TSR for the last 5 years was -50%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Fresenius Medical Care KGaA has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 41% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Fresenius Medical Care KGaA has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

