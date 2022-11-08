U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.05
    +20.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.99
    +326.99 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,597.81
    +33.29 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.55
    -5.26 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.13
    -2.66 (-2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.40
    +34.90 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.52 (+2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0081
    +0.0062 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1544
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5080
    -1.0670 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,186.79
    -2,690.38 (-12.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.48
    -39.43 (-8.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Five spectacular reasons to go to TC Sessions: Crypto

Lauren Simonds
·4 min read

Still on the fence about going to TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami? There’s no better time or way to get the latest news, trends and expert insight on the rapidly changing, always evolving world of crypto. And in case you haven’t heard, this daylong conference is no one-trick pony. We go deep on blockchain, DeFi, NFTs and web3 too.

So, what’s it gonna take? Here are five wicked good reasons to buy a pass to TC Sessions: Crypto.

Speakers par excellence

You can’t do much better than our roster of heavy hitters. Just some of the leading voices you’ll hear and learn from:

  • Ava Labs president, John Wu

  • Binance founder and CEO, Changpeng (CZ) Zhao

  • Bitwise Asset Management's general counsel and chief compliance officer, Katherine Dowling

  • OpenSea co-founder and CEO, Devin Finzer

  • Sequoia Capital partner, Michelle Bailhe Fradin

  • Tezos co-founder, Kathleen Breitman

Be sure to explore the full agenda and check out all the interviews and panel discussions — we will even have a live recording of TC’s Chain Reaction podcast.

Big breakout sessions

Don’t miss your chance to get your Q&A on and get the answers you need to know to help you build and sustain your startup. Here’s just one of the breakouts and a prime example of a topic that generates lots of questions. These folks will have answers.

Keeping It Legal: The legal issues associated with crypto and web3 are complex. Tech companies may need to consider balancing the ethos of the blockchain industry with protecting their revenue models and reducing regulatory risk. How are they structuring financings — with equity or tokens or both? How can they protect their IP in an open source world? What contracts do they need with customers and service partners? And what are the best ways to operate within regulatory uncertainty and an anticipated wave of enforcement actions? Leading attorneys from a variety of practice groups at Wilson Sonsini, one of the pathbreaking law firms in the crypto space, will address these and other questions, including questions from the audience.

Awesome emerging startups

You’ll find more than 15 early-stage startups exhibiting their tech and talent at the show. Whether you’re looking for investment candidates, a new gig, potential customers or collaborators, be sure to get to know these rising stars and what they offer. You can research more about them here, here and here.

World-class networking

So much of the action across the cryptoverse takes place behind computer screens. This is the perfect time to engage and network in the flesh and eye-to-eye.

But hold up: You can also network with folks online and schedule virtual meetings. It’s the very best of both worlds that lets you explore possibilities and mine for opportunity with game-changing founders, investors, developers and policy-makers.

A Crypto pitch-off

Who doesn’t love a pitch-off? Be in the room when some of the brightest early-stage crypto founders take the stage in front of a live audience. They’ll pitch their tech to a panel of experts, including Galaxy Ventures’ Will Nuelle, Gradient Ventures’ Wen-Wen Lam and Lux Capital’s Grace Isford.

Bonus reason: Miami in November. Stay an extra day and bask in the sun and fun that only the Magic City can offer.

There you have it. Five spectacular reasons to buy a pass today and join us at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-41fab26fe7f97358fc6e9fb11369cd66') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-41fab26fe7f97358fc6e9fb11369cd66' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

 

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto exchange Binance says it will acquire rival FTX

    Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, has signed a letter of intent to acquire its rival FTX, Binance's co-founder and chief executive Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday. FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted that FTX had entered into a "strategic transaction" with Binance, pending due diligence. "There is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX, while Binance intends to help cover it, according to Zhao. The proposed acquisition happens after tension rose between the two exchanges, as

  • Binance To Buy FTX.Com, Cites 'Significant Liquidity Crunch'; Bitcoin Tumbles

    "This afternoon, FTX asked for our help," said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. "There is a significant liquidity crunch."

  • Binance Exchange's BNB Token Leads Broad Crypto Rebound After FTX Bailout Offer

    BNB, an exchange token used within the Binance trading environment, jumped 20%, leading a broad rebound in crypto markets that had been in freefall over acute speculation that the rival FTX exchange might be facing a rapid run on deposits.

  • JPMorgan: Lessons Learned From the Crypto Crash

    The recent market slump highlights the risks stemming from regulatory shortcomings, the bank said.

  • FTX Agrees to Sell Itself to Rival Binance Amid Liquidity Scare at Crypto Exchange

    The two crypto exchange giants signed a a non-binding letter of intent, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao confirmed on Twitter.

  • Crypto Exchange Binance to Acquire Rival FTX

    The deal, which signals a power shift in the crypto world, came on the heels of cryptocurrency companies and traders pulling money from FTX over concerns about the financial stability of the exchange.

  • Crypto exchange Binance to provide proof of reserves soon, says CEO

    The world's largest crypto exchange Binance will start providing proof of reserves soon, according to chief executive and co-founder Changpeng Zhao.

  • Unity Software Q3 Preview: Can Shares Find Relief?

    Year-to-date, it's been a challenging road for Unity Software shares, down more than 80% and coming nowhere near the general market's performance.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Activist Investor Takes Stake?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • How Google and Renault’s Expanded Auto Deal Could Change the Industry

    The cars will be able to continuously update “over-the-air,” much like smartphones, and feature advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

  • Pros and Cons of Digital Banking

    Digital banking refers to managing your money through a bank via the internet through a website or app. This type of banking access started back in the mid-1990s, with Stanford Federal Credit Union being the first institution to allow online … Continue reading → The post What Is Digital Banking? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Teamraderie, a B2B MasterClass-style platform for team building, raises $7M

    Teamraderie, which provides short, live virtual classes and other content led by experts across different categories used in team-building events alongside software to manage the experiences and run feedback on the impact of the events, has raised $7 million, funding that it will be using to expand its platform with more content and to more customers. Founders Fund is leading the round, and Teamraderie said that a raft of more than 12 "Chief Human Resource Officers and Chief People Officers" are also participating (which speaks to who it targets as customers). The wider category of "productivity software" has definitely had a boost to address the shift in how we work today -- Zoom has become a kind of palimpsest for a wide range of video collaboration tools; Slack is one of dozens of virtual chat platforms; workflow and project management have gone well beyond Asana and Trello; and so on and so forth.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • GIPHY comes to connected TVs with launch of a GIPHY Arts app for Roku

    GIPHY Arts, the Giphy division dedicated to GIF art and artists, launched a free exclusive app on Roku today that allows users in select regions to view GIPHY Clips -- 30-second original short clips with audio -- with their Roku devices. The new "Public Axis" channel is Giphy's first app for connected TVs and brings short-form video content made by artists from mobile to the TV screen. At launch, “Public Axis” is available to Roku users in the U.S., the U.K., Mexico, Canada, Germany, Ireland, France, Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Australia, El Salvador, Peru, Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras and Brazil.

  • YouTube begins rolling out Shorts on TV globally starting today

    YouTube is expanding the reach of its TikTok competitor, YouTube Shorts, with today's announcement that it will begin rolling out Shorts on TV to its global users. The company's updated smart TV app will now allow users to view the popular vertical videos in an optimized experience that's designed to feel more consistent with what users see on mobile, YouTube explains. This was a challenge given that YouTube Shorts, like TikTok, were largely meant to be watched on smaller smartphone screens.

  • Instagram rolls out in-app scheduler to businesses and creators

    Instagram is giving businesses and creators the power to schedule Reels, photos and carousels for up to 75 days within the app itself.

  • Considering joining the Twitter migration? Check out these platform alternatives.

    Trending hashtag #twittermigration points to social media sites Mastodon, CounterSocial and uSync as places seekers are starting to flock.

  • Reasons to re-evaluate your life insurance now

    While there are multiple compelling reasons to re-evaluate your life insurance, here are three top ones to consider.

  • NortonLifeLock unveils new name, ticker symbol in wake of merger

    The company said its reformation is designed to further accelerate its innovation and aim to pave the way for the future of digital empowerment.