U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,917.20
    +22.12 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,646.44
    +15.83 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,726.46
    +157.17 (+1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.10
    +19.30 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.08
    +1.31 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.10
    +9.40 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0097 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    -0.0440 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0092 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8130
    -0.2170 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,346.23
    +402.95 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.33
    +4.04 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Five Star Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

Five Star Bank
·1 min read
Five Star Bank
Five Star Bank

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”) expects to report its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the stock market closes on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on January 31, 2023.

The live webcast will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bank has seven branches and one loan production office in Northern California.

Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
hluck@fivestarbank.com
916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
swetton@fivestarbank.com
916.284.7827


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • Tesla price cuts a ‘strategic poker move by Musk,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla price cuts in China, whether Tesla stock is a buying opportunity after a major sell-off, Elon Musk moving more and more operations from California to Texas, and the outlook for EVs and the Tesla Cybertruck.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • Why Nio, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Tanked in December

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) all dropped more than 20% in December. Nio lost 23.7%, QuantumScape 24.3%, and ChargePoint dropped 23.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    TG Therapeutics (TGTX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Here's Why Tilray Stock Sank Monday

    Investors will likely need to see real progress toward legalization in the U.S. for the stock to get a meaningful catalyst.

  • Tesla stock ‘is now officially oversold,’ strategist says

    Fundstrat Global Advisors Managing Director Mark Newton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla stock, investor sentiment, Elon Musk, and the outlook for Tesla.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were moving higher Monday on reports that management might institute another round of layoffs beyond the one it announced last week, when it said it was cutting roughly 10% of its staff, or 8,000 employees. At an all-hands meeting on Thursday following that initial round of job cuts, CEO Marc Benioff seemed to suggest that more reductions could be coming. Benioff noted that about 95% of the company's deals come from half of its account executives, implying that there's a lot of wasteful spending at the company or underperformance among its sales force.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    While the day-to-day machinations of the financial markets have left many investors feeling discouraged lately, stocks can still be a fantastic way to build and sustain wealth over a period of many years. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at the forefront of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, a space on track to eclipse $17 billion by the end of the decade. Therapeutic drugs designed to target the root cause of CF and enhance a patient's quality of life, known as CFTR modulators, remain key to managing the disease for thousands of people globally.

  • Better Buy: InMode or Medtronic?

    The medical equipment makers saw their share prices decline in 2022. Which one is more likely to stage a comeback in 2023?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Novavax CEO Stanley Erck to step down from role after 10 years

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Novavax will replace Stanley Erck with John Jacobs as the new president and CEO of the biotechnology company.

  • Loss-Making Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

    Riot Platforms, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RIOT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Boeing, Halliburton, Starbucks in Focus

    Our time-tested methodologies were at work to help investors navigate the market well last week. Here are some of our key performance data from the past three months.

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a lot of things. Buffett could probably find quite a bit to like about Tesla. CEO Elon Musk thinks that the company can grow its vehicle deliveries by an average of 50% annually "as far into the future as we can see."

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Slumped 15% in December

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) tumbled another 15.1% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The main factors that continue weighing on shares are concerns about the impact of rising interest rates and the health of one of the healthcare REIT's largest tenants. Analysts continued to lower their outlook on Medical Properties Trust last month.

  • Phillips 66 (PSX) to Acquire All Public DCP Midstream Units

    The transaction is expected to generate an incremental $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA for Phillips 66 (PSX).