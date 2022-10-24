Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly Results
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (the “Company” or “Five Star”), the holding company for Five Star Bank, today reported net income of $11.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Financial Highlights
Performance highlights and other developments for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:
Pre-tax net income, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net income, and earnings per share were as follows for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Pre-tax net income
$
16,534
$
14,033
$
13,296
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income(1)
$
18,784
$
16,283
$
13,296
Net income
$
11,704
$
9,953
$
11,026
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.68
$
0.58
$
0.64
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.68
$
0.58
$
0.64
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
17,140,435
17,125,715
17,095,957
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
17,168,447
17,149,449
17,123,182
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,245,983
17,245,983
17,223,808
(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
Loan and deposit growth was as follows at the dates indicated:
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
$ Change
% Change
Loans held for investment
$
2,582,978
$
2,380,511
$
202,467
8.51
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
1,020,625
1,006,066
14,559
1.45
%
Interest-bearing deposits
1,593,707
1,495,245
98,462
6.59
%
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
$ Change
% Change
Loans held for investment
$
2,582,978
$
1,704,716
$
878,262
51.52
%
Loans held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans(1)
2,582,978
1,643,217
939,761
57.19
%
PPP loans
—
61,499
(61,499
)
(100.00
)%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
1,020,625
899,252
121,373
13.50
%
Interest-bearing deposits
1,593,707
1,269,142
324,565
25.57
%
(1) Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure. For reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure, loans held for investment, see table above.
At September 30, 2022, the Company reported total loans held for investment, total assets, and total deposits of $2.6 billion, $3.1 billion, and $2.6 billion, respectively, as compared to $1.9 billion, $2.6 billion, and $2.3 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, decreased from 0.03% at December 31, 2021 to 0.02% at September 30, 2022.
On August 17, 2022, the Company completed a private placement of $75.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due September 1, 2032. The subordinated notes bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 6.00% for the first five years and will reset quarterly thereafter to the then-current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 329.0 basis points.
The Company’s Board of Directors declared, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.15 per share during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
“Five Star Bank’s relationship-based and purpose-driven approach to banking continues to earn the trust and respect of those we serve,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, James Beckwith. “In the third quarter, we onboarded new customers as a result of our consistency in service and reputation which resulted in exceptional earnings strength and loan growth. We believe this success serves as the strongest testimony to our people, technology, operating efficiencies, conservative underwriting practices, exceptional credit quality and prudent approach to portfolio management. This quarter, we declared another dividend to shareholders which exemplifies our commitment to shareholder value. As we lean-in to 2023, we will remain focused on an organic growth strategy guided by disciplined business practices which we believe will continue to benefit our customers, employees, community and shareholders."
Summary Results
Three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to three months ended June 30, 2022
The increase in the Company's net income from the three months ended June 30, 2022 to the three months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $2.9 million driven by loan growth, partially offset by a $0.5 million decline in other income due to declines in gain on sale of loans and loan-related fees. The increase in average assets was largely the result of an increase in average loans held for investment and sale funded by increases in average interest-bearing liabilities, demand accounts, and subordinated debt and other borrowings, combined with an increase in average equity related to earnings during the period.
Three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2021
The increase in the Company's net income from the three months ended September 30, 2021 to the three months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $7.5 million, driven by loan growth. This increase was partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $2.3 million as a result of loan growth and an increase in the provision for income taxes of $2.6 million related to the tax rate used during each quarter as a result of the Company’s conversion to a C Corporation during the second quarter of 2021. The increase in average assets was largely the result of an increase in average loans held for investment and sale funded by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, demand accounts, and subordinated debt and other borrowings. The increase in average equity was primarily due to earnings growth, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss period over period.
The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
$ Change
% Change
Selected operating data:
Net interest income
$
27,424
$
24,491
$
2,933
11.98
%
Provision for loan losses
2,250
2,250
—
—
%
Non-interest income
1,532
1,997
(465
)
(23.28
)%
Non-interest expense
10,172
10,205
(33
)
(0.32
)%
Pre-tax net income
16,534
14,033
2,501
17.82
%
Provision for income taxes
4,830
4,080
750
18.38
%
Net income
$
11,704
$
9,953
$
1,751
17.59
%
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.68
$
0.58
$
0.10
17.24
%
Diluted
$
0.68
$
0.58
$
0.10
17.24
%
Performance and other financial ratios:
ROAA
1.60
%
1.45
%
ROAE
19.35
%
17.20
%
Net interest margin
3.84
%
3.70
%
Cost of funds
0.62
%
0.24
%
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
September 30,
$ Change
% Change
Selected operating data:
Net interest income
$
27,424
$
19,909
$
7,515
37.75
%
Provision for loan losses
2,250
—
2,250
100.00
%
Non-interest income
1,532
2,028
(496
)
(24.46
)%
Non-interest expense
10,172
8,641
1,531
17.72
%
Pre-tax net income
16,534
13,296
3,238
24.35
%
Provision for income taxes
4,830
2,270
2,560
112.78
%
Net income
$
11,704
$
11,026
$
678
6.15
%
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.68
$
0.64
$
0.04
6.25
%
Diluted
$
0.68
$
0.64
$
0.04
6.25
%
Performance and other financial ratios:
ROAA
1.60
%
1.85
%
ROAE
19.35
%
19.26
%
Net interest margin
3.84
%
3.60
%
Cost of funds
0.62
%
0.17
%
Balance Sheet Summary
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
$ Change
% Change
Selected financial condition data:
Total assets
$
3,074,570
$
2,556,761
$
517,809
20.25
%
Cash and cash equivalents
317,669
425,329
(107,660
)
(25.31
)%
Total loans held for investment
2,582,978
1,934,460
648,518
33.52
%
Total investments
117,805
153,753
(35,948
)
(23.38
)%
Total liabilities
2,835,312
2,321,715
513,597
22.12
%
Total deposits
2,614,332
2,285,890
328,442
14.37
%
Subordinated notes, net
102,028
28,386
73,642
259.43
%
Total shareholders’ equity
239,258
235,046
4,212
1.79
%
The increase in total assets from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to a $648.5 million increase in total loans held for investment, partially offset by a $107.7 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and a $35.9 million decrease in investments. The $648.5 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 was a result of $1.1 billion in non-PPP loan originations, partially offset by $22.1 million in PPP loan forgiveness and payoffs received, and $404.7 million in non-PPP loan payoffs and paydowns.
The increase in total liabilities from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") advances of $105.0 million, an increase in subordinated notes, net, of $73.6 million, and an increase in deposits of $328.4 million, largely due to increases in time deposits over $250 thousand, money market deposits, and non-interest-bearing deposits of $139.3 million, $112.6 million, and $118.5 million, respectively.
Total shareholders’ equity increased by $4.2 million from $235.0 million at December 31, 2021 to $239.3 million at September 30, 2022. The increase in total shareholders' equity from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022 was primarily a result of net income recognized of $31.5 million, offset by a net decline of $15.5 million in other comprehensive income and $12.7 million in cash distributions paid during the period.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
$ Change
% Change
Interest and fee income
$
31,547
$
25,961
$
5,586
21.52
%
Interest expense
4,123
1,470
2,653
180.48
%
Net interest income
$
27,424
$
24,491
$
2,933
11.98
%
Net interest margin
3.84
%
3.70
%
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
$ Change
% Change
Interest and fee income
$
31,547
$
20,832
$
10,715
51.44
%
Interest expense
4,123
923
3,200
346.70
%
Net interest income
$
27,424
$
19,909
$
7,515
37.75
%
Net interest margin
3.84
%
3.60
%
The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:
Three months ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Assets
Interest-earning deposits with banks
$
210,179
$
1,145
2.16
%
$
294,491
$
518
0.71
%
$
412,953
$
175
0.17
%
Investment securities
126,733
615
1.93
%
132,975
602
1.82
%
157,305
571
1.44
%
Loans held for investment and sale
2,494,468
29,787
4.74
%
2,227,215
24,841
4.47
%
1,625,995
20,086
4.90
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,831,380
31,547
4.42
%
2,654,681
25,961
3.92
%
2,196,253
20,832
3.76
%
Interest receivable and other assets, net
78,112
98,972
168,906
Total assets
$
2,909,492
$
2,753,653
$
2,365,159
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
213,883
$
115
0.21
%
$
255,665
$
66
0.10
%
$
149,479
$
38
0.10
%
Savings accounts
103,142
65
0.25
%
96,867
38
0.16
%
76,669
19
0.10
%
Money market accounts
1,015,698
1,780
0.69
%
981,366
679
0.28
%
966,629
389
0.16
%
Time accounts
208,678
857
1.63
%
174,991
238
0.55
%
54,314
34
0.25
%
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
72,195
1,306
7.18
%
29,618
449
6.07
%
28,359
443
6.20
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,613,596
4,123
1.01
%
1,538,507
1,470
0.38
%
1,275,450
923
0.29
%
Demand accounts
1,041,265
969,053
853,017
Interest payable and other liabilities
14,687
13,937
9,537
Shareholders’ equity
239,944
232,156
227,155
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity
$
2,909,492
$
2,753,653
$
2,365,159
Net interest spread
3.41
%
3.54
%
3.48
%
Net interest income/margin
$
27,424
3.84
%
$
24,491
3.70
%
$
19,909
3.60
%
Factors affecting interest income and yields
Interest income increased during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to three months ended June 30, 2022 due to the following:
Rates. The average yields on interest-earning assets were 4.42% and 3.92% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase in yields period-over-period was primarily due to increases in yields earned on interest-earning deposits with banks, and increased rates earned on loans held for investment and sale originated in the current rising rate environment.
Volume. Average interest-earning assets increased by approximately $176.7 million period-over-period, primarily driven by new loan originations during the three months ended September 30, 2022 resulted in increases in the average daily balances of loans for the three months ended September 30, 2022, contributing to the increase in interest income.
Interest income increased during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2021 due to the following:
Rates. The average yields on interest-earning assets were 4.42% and 3.76% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in yields period-over-period was primarily due to increases in yields earned on interest-earning deposits with banks and investment securities. These increases were partially offset by an overall decline in loan portfolio yields from 4.90% to 4.74% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. This decline was primarily due to yields earned on PPP loans forgiven during the three months ended September 30, 2021, which did not recur in the three months ended September 30, 2022. Yields on the commercial real estate portfolio increased by 0.12% to 4.62% from 4.50% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively, due to increased rates on commercial real estate loans originated in the current rising rate environment.
Volume. Average interest-earning assets increased by approximately $635.1 million period-over-period, primarily driven by new loan originations, which drove increases in the average daily balances of loans for the three months ended September 30, 2022, offsetting the decline in loan portfolio yield.
Factors affecting interest expense and rates
Interest expense increased during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to three months ended June 30, 2022 due to the following:
Rates. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities were 1.01% and 0.38% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase in cost period-over-period was primarily due to increases in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts, with the most significant increases in time and money market accounts, combined with an increase in rates paid on FHLB advances during the three months ended September 30, 2022. The rate paid on the new subordinated debt issuance remained relatively consistent with prior issuances. Additionally, the cost of funds increased from 0.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, to 0.62% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Volume. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $75.1 million period-over-period, primarily driven by the issuance of $75.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due September 1, 2032 on August 17, 2022, combined with increases in average balances for money market and time accounts period-over-period.
Interest expense increased during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2021 due to the following:
Rates. The average costs of interest-bearing liabilities were 1.01% and 0.29% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in cost period-over-period was primarily due to increases in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts, with the most significant increases in time and money market accounts, combined with an increase in rates paid on FHLB advances during the three months ended September 30, 2022. The rate paid on the new subordinated debt issuance remained relatively consistent with prior issuances. Additionally, the cost of funds increased from 0.17% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to 0.62% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Volume. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $338.1 million period-over-period, primarily driven by the issuance of $75.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due September 1, 2032 on August 17, 2022, combined with increases in average balances for all types of interest-bearing deposit accounts, with the most substantial increases in time, interest-bearing transaction, and money market accounts period-over-period.
Asset Quality
SBA PPP
All PPP loans had been forgiven or paid off by the borrower as of September 30, 2022.
COVID-19 Deferments
Pursuant to federal guidance, the Company implemented loan programs to allow certain consumers and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments. At September 30, 2022, there were no borrowing relationships on COVID-19 deferments. Of the loans that ended COVID-19 deferments in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, only one loan is on non-accrual status; the remaining loans have returned to their pre-COVID-19 contractual payment structures with no risk rating downgrades or modifications classified as a troubled debt restructuring ("TDR").
Allowance for Loan Losses
At September 30, 2022, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was $27.8 million, as compared to $23.2 million at December 31, 2021. The $4.6 million increase is due to a $5.5 million provision for loan losses recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, partially offset by net charge-offs of $0.9 million during the same period. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment decreased from 0.03% at December 31, 2021 to 0.02%, primarily due to a decrease in the Company’s nonperforming commercial secured loans. Loans designated as substandard decreased to $0.5 million at September 30, 2022, from $10.6 million at December 31, 2021. This resulted in a net reduction of $0.2 million in reserves related to classified loans offset by an increase in the provision related to loan growth that occurred during the first nine months of 2022. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at September 30, 2022 or December 31, 2021.
A summary of the allowance for loan losses by loan class is as follows:
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Collectively evaluated for impairment:
Real estate:
Commercial
$
18,309
65.76
%
$
12,869
55.37
%
Commercial land and development
98
0.35
%
50
0.22
%
Commercial construction
546
1.96
%
371
1.60
%
Residential construction
41
0.15
%
50
0.22
%
Residential
175
0.63
%
192
0.83
%
Farmland
664
2.39
%
645
2.78
%
Commercial:
Secured
6,217
22.33
%
6,687
28.77
%
Unsecured
278
1.00
%
207
0.89
%
Consumer and other
536
1.93
%
889
3.82
%
Unallocated
829
2.98
%
1,111
4.78
%
27,693
99.48
%
23,071
99.28
%
Individually evaluated for impairment:
Commercial secured
145
0.52
%
172
0.72
%
Total allowance for loan losses
$
27,838
100.00
%
$
23,243
100.00
%
The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, was 1.08% at September 30, 2022, as compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratios of the allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment were 1.08% and 1.22% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decline in the ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment period-over-period is primarily due to a decline in classified loans and improvement in the historical loss factors for the SBA portfolio during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Non-interest Income
Three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to three months ended June 30, 2022
The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
$ Change
% Change
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
132
$
130
$
2
1.54
%
Gain on sale of loans
548
831
(283
)
(34.06
)%
Loan-related fees
546
795
(249
)
(31.32
)%
FHLB stock dividends
152
99
53
53.54
%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
102
101
1
0.99
%
Other income
52
41
11
26.83
%
Total non-interest income
$
1,532
$
1,997
$
(465
)
(23.28
)%
Gain on sale of loans. The decrease in gain on sale of loans resulted primarily from a decline in the volume of loans sold. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, loans totaling $10.5 million were sold with an effective yield of 5.20% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, when loans totaling $14.0 million were sold with an effective yield of 5.93%.
Loan-related fees. The decrease in loan-related fees resulted primarily from the recognition of $0.1 million in swap referral fees during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $0.4 million in swap referral fees recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022.
Three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2021
The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
$ Change
% Change
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
132
$
112
$
20
17.86
%
Net gain on sale of securities
—
435
(435
)
(100.00
)%
Gain on sale of loans
548
988
(440
)
(44.53
)%
Loan-related fees
546
285
261
91.58
%
FHLB stock dividends
152
100
52
52.00
%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
102
68
34
50.00
%
Other income
52
40
12
30.00
%
Total non-interest income
$
1,532
$
2,028
$
(496
)
(24.46
)%
Net gain on sale of securities. The decrease in net gain on sale of securities resulted primarily from the sale of approximately $24.6 million of municipal securities, mortgage-backed securities, and U.S. government treasuries during the three months ended September 30, 2021 resulting in a $0.4 million gain, which did not recur during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Gain on sale of loans. The decrease in gain on sale of loans related primarily to an overall decline in the effective yields on loans sold due to uncertainty surrounding the timing of rising interest rates during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, approximately $10.5 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 5.20%, as compared to approximately $9.9 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 10.21% during the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Loan-related fees. The increase in loan-related fees was primarily a result of an increase of $0.2 million in program-related fees for credit card, merchant services, and consumer loan processing programs during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Non-interest Expense
Three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to three months ended June 30, 2022
The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
$ Change
% Change
Salaries and employee benefits
$
5,645
$
5,553
$
92
1.66
%
Occupancy and equipment
515
513
2
0.39
%
Data processing and software
797
739
58
7.85
%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance
195
245
(50
)
(20.41
)%
Professional services
792
568
224
39.44
%
Advertising and promotional
512
484
28
5.79
%
Loan-related expenses
262
389
(127
)
(32.65
)%
Other operating expenses
1,454
1,714
(260
)
(15.17
)%
Total non-interest expense
$
10,172
$
10,205
$
(33
)
(0.32
)%
Professional services. Professional services increased, primarily as a result of $0.2 million of legal expenses incurred to support corporate organizational matters during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Loan-related expenses. Loan-related expenses decreased, primarily as a result of a net overall decrease in loan expenses incurred to support loan production during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, including decreased expenses for legal services, environmental reports, and inspections.
Other operating expenses. The decrease in other operating expenses was primarily due to a $0.3 million decrease in travel related to attendance of professional events, conferences, and other business-related travel during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.
Three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2021
The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
$ Change
% Change
Salaries and employee benefits
$
5,645
$
4,980
$
665
13.35
%
Occupancy and equipment
515
502
13
2.59
%
Data processing and software
797
611
186
30.44
%
FDIC insurance
195
110
85
77.27
%
Professional services
792
505
287
56.83
%
Advertising and promotional
512
366
146
39.89
%
Loan-related expenses
262
462
(200
)
(43.29
)%
Other operating expenses
1,454
1,105
349
31.58
%
Total non-interest expense
$
10,172
$
8,641
$
1,531
17.72
%
Salaries and employee benefits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily a result of a $0.7 million increase in salaries, insurance, and benefits as a result of a 10.90% increase in headcount during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Data processing and software. Data processing and software increased, primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.
Professional services. Professional services increased, primarily as a result of $0.2 million of legal expenses incurred to support corporate organizational matters during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Advertising and promotional. The increase in advertising and promotional was primarily related to increases in business development, marketing, and sponsorship expenses due to more in-person participation in events held during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Loan-related expenses. Loan-related expenses decreased, primarily as a result of a $0.2 million accrual recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2021 for an SBA matter in the normal course of business, which did not recur during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Other operating expenses. Other operating expenses increased, primarily due to a $0.2 million increase in operating expenses, including postage, printing, and other operational expenses, incurred to support the increased customer base for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. The remainder of the increase relates to increased expenses for employee travel and event attendance due to more in-person participation in events held during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Provision for Income Taxes
Three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to three months ended June 30, 2022
Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased by $0.8 million, or 18.38%, to $4.8 million, as compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was primarily due to the increase in taxable income recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2021
Provision for income taxes increased by $2.6 million, or 112.78%, to $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase is due to an increase in taxable income, combined with an increase in the effective tax rate used for each period, from 20.77% to 29.21% during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The lower tax rate used during the three months ended September 30, 2021 was the result of the Company's termination of its Subchapter S Corporation status as of May 5, 2021. The 20.77% tax rate was calculated using the statutory California tax rate of 3.50% and the federal and state statutory rate, net of federal benefit, of 29.56% based on the number of days the Company was each type of corporation during 2021.
Webcast Details
Five Star Bancorp will host a webcast on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT), to discuss its third quarter results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and one loan production office in Northern California.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.
Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Revenue and Expense Data
Interest and fee income
$
31,547
$
25,961
$
20,832
Interest expense
4,123
1,470
923
Net interest income
27,424
24,491
19,909
Provision for loan losses
2,250
2,250
—
Net interest income after provision
25,174
22,241
19,909
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
132
130
112
Gain on sale of securities
—
—
435
Gain on sale of loans
548
831
988
Loan-related fees
546
795
285
FHLB stock dividends
152
99
100
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
102
101
68
Other income
52
41
40
Total non-interest income
1,532
1,997
2,028
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,645
5,553
4,980
Occupancy and equipment
515
513
502
Data processing and software
797
739
611
FDIC insurance
195
245
110
Professional services
792
568
505
Advertising and promotional
512
484
366
Loan-related expenses
262
389
462
Other operating expenses
1,454
1,714
1,105
Total non-interest expense
10,172
10,205
8,641
Total income before taxes
16,534
14,033
13,296
Provision for income taxes
4,830
4,080
2,270
Net income
$
11,704
$
9,953
$
11,026
Share and Per Share Data
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.68
$
0.58
$
0.64
Diluted
$
0.68
$
0.58
$
0.64
Book value per share
$
13.87
$
13.52
$
13.16
Tangible book value per share(1)
$
13.87
$
13.52
$
13.16
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
17,140,435
17,125,715
17,095,957
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
17,168,447
17,149,449
17,123,182
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,245,983
17,245,983
17,223,808
Credit Quality
Allowance for loan losses to period end nonperforming loans
6,483.87
%
5,834.88
%
3,923.67
%
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Nonperforming loans plus performing TDRs to loans held for investment
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
COVID-19 deferments to loans held for investment
—
%
—
%
0.72
%
Selected Financial Ratios
ROAA
1.60
%
1.45
%
1.85
%
ROAE
19.35
%
17.20
%
19.26
%
Net interest margin
3.84
%
3.70
%
3.60
%
Loan to deposit
99.22
%
95.69
%
78.86
%
(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Balance Sheet Data
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
33,280
$
66,423
$
89,951
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
284,389
204,335
440,881
Time deposits in banks
10,216
10,841
17,204
Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value
114,041
122,426
153,821
Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
3,764
4,477
4,955
Loans held for sale
11,015
12,985
5,267
Loans held for investment
2,582,978
2,380,511
1,704,716
Allowance for loan losses
(27,838
)
(25,786
)
(21,848
)
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses
2,555,140
2,354,725
1,682,868
FHLB stock
10,890
10,890
6,723
Operating leases, right-of-use asset
4,227
4,472
—
Premises and equipment, net
1,694
1,768
1,630
Bank-owned life insurance
14,550
14,444
11,142
Interest receivable and other assets
31,364
28,285
20,051
Total assets
$
3,074,570
$
2,836,071
$
2,434,493
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
1,020,625
$
1,006,066
$
899,252
Interest-bearing deposits
1,593,707
1,495,245
1,269,142
Total deposits
2,614,332
2,501,311
2,168,394
Subordinated notes, net
102,028
28,420
28,370
FHLB advances
105,000
60,000
—
Operating lease liability
4,492
4,739
—
Interest payable and other liabilities
9,460
8,401
11,091
Total liabilities
2,835,312
2,602,871
2,207,855
Common stock
219,286
219,023
218,216
Retained earnings
36,042
26,924
8,442
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(16,070
)
(12,747
)
(20
)
Total shareholders’ equity
$
239,258
$
233,200
$
226,638
Quarterly Average Balance Data
Average loans held for investment and sale
$
2,494,468
$
2,227,215
$
1,625,995
Average interest-earning assets
$
2,831,380
$
2,654,681
$
2,196,253
Average total assets
$
2,909,492
$
2,753,653
$
2,365,159
Average deposits
$
2,582,666
$
2,477,942
$
2,100,108
Average total equity
$
239,944
$
232,156
$
227,155
Capital Ratio Data
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets
7.78
%
8.22
%
9.31
%
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(1)
7.78
%
8.22
%
9.31
%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.96
%
11.77
%
15.66
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
9.22
%
9.62
%
12.79
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
9.22
%
9.62
%
12.79
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.65
%
8.81
%
9.50
%
(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance that is not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders’ equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.
Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is defined as net income plus provision for income taxes and provision for loan losses. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is pre-tax net income.
Average loans held for investment and sale, excluding PPP loans, is defined as the daily average loans held for investment and sale, excluding the daily average PPP loans, and includes both performing and nonperforming loans. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is average loans held for investment and sale.
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, is defined as allowance for loan losses, divided by total loans held for investment less PPP loans. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment.
The following reconciliation tables provide a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Net income
$
11,704
$
9,953
$
11,026
Add: provision for income taxes
4,830
4,080
2,270
Add: provision for loan losses
2,250
2,250
—
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income
$
18,784
$
16,283
$
13,296
Three months ended
Average loans held for investment and sale, excluding PPP loans
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Average loans held for investment and sale
$
2,494,468
$
2,227,215
$
1,625,995
Less: average PPP loans
—
427
89,436
Average loans held for investment and sale, excluding PPP loans
$
2,494,468
$
2,226,788
$
1,536,559
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans
September 30,
December 31,
Allowance for loan losses (numerator)
$
27,838
$
23,243
Total loans held for investment
$
2,582,978
$
1,934,460
Less: PPP loans
—
22,124
Total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans (denominator)
$
2,582,978
$
1,912,336
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans
1.08
%
1.22
%
Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
hluck@fivestarbank.com
Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
swetton@fivestarbank.com