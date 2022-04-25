Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly Results

U.S. markets closed

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (the “Company” or “Five Star”), the holding company for Five Star Bank, today reported net income of $9.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $11.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company terminated its status as a “Subchapter S” corporation in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”). As such, results presented for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were calculated using the actual effective tax rates of 27.07% and 10.43%, respectively, while the results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 have been calculated using a 3.50% S Corporation tax rate. Performance highlights and other developments for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:

  • Pre-tax net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 and the three months ended March 31, 2021 were as follows:

Three months ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Pre-tax net income

$

13,522

$

12,630

$

10,660

  • Earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 and three months ended March 31, 2021 were as follows:

Three months ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.58

$

0.66

$

0.93

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.58

$

0.66

$

0.93

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

17,102,508

17,096,230

10,998,041

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

17,164,519

17,139,693

10,998,041

Shares outstanding at end of period

17,246,199

17,224,848

11,007,005

  • Loan and deposit growth at March 31, 2022, as compared to December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, were as follows:

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

$ Change

% Change

Loans held for investment

$

2,080,158

$

1,934,460

$

145,698

7.53

%

Loans held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans(1)

2,078,630

1,912,336

166,294

8.70

%

PPP loans

1,528

22,124

(20,596

)

(93.09

)%

PPP deferred fees

42

628

(586

)

(93.31

)%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

941,285

902,118

39,167

4.34

%

Interest-bearing deposits

1,561,807

1,383,772

178,035

12.87

%

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

March 31,
2021

$ Change

% Change

Loans held for investment

$

2,080,158

$

1,543,493

$

536,665

34.77

%

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans(1)

2,078,630

1,360,617

718,013

52.77

%

PPP loans

1,528

182,876

(181,348

)

(99.16

)%

PPP deferred fees

42

4,761

(4,719

)

(99.12

)%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

941,285

804,044

137,241

17.07

%

Interest-bearing deposits

1,561,807

1,179,066

382,741

32.46

%

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

  • PPP income recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $0.6 million, as compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and and $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • At March 31, 2022, the Company reported total loans held for investment, total assets, and total deposits of $2.1 billion, $2.8 billion, and $2.5 billion, respectively, as compared to $1.9 billion, $2.6 billion, and $2.3 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

  • For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.0 million, as compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

  • At March 31, 2022, the ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, of 0.06% increased from 0.03% at December 31, 2021.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net interest margin was 3.60%, as compared to 3.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 3.83% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • The Company’s Board of Directors declared, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.15 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Additionally, based on the filing of the Company's final S Corporation tax return during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company paid an additional distribution, representing the remaining balance of the Company's accumulated adjustments account, of an aggregate balance of approximately $4.9 million, or $0.45 per share, to S Corporation shareholders of record as of May 3, 2021, in connection with the IPO.

  • For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.53% and the return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 17.07%, as compared to ROAA and ROAE of 1.82% and 19.15%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2.05% and 32.08%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

  • Effective January 1, 2022, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-02, Leases, ultimately recording a lease liability of approximately $5.2 million on its consolidated balance sheet upon adoption, along with a corresponding right-of-use asset.

“The strength of the Company's first quarter financial results is emblematic of a reputation built on an unwavering commitment to customers and community partners who rely on our speed to serve and certainty of execution for their own successes,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, James Beckwith. “This differentiated customer experience has led to great demand for our services and seized market opportunities evidenced by substantial growth in loans and deposits in the first quarter. Our people, technology, operating efficiencies, conservative underwriting practices, and expense management have also contributed to our robust organic growth. As we execute on the expansion of industry verticals and our presence in new geographies to meet customer demand, we expect the ongoing acceleration of our growth to benefit our customers, employees, and shareholders. We also expect our proven ability to adapt to changing economic conditions to serve us well into the future.”

Summary Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s ROAA and ROAE were 1.53% and 17.07%, respectively, as compared to 1.82% and 19.15%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2.05% and 32.08%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

As compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased, while average assets increased and average equity remained largely unchanged. The decrease in net income from the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the three months ended March 31, 2022 was due to an increase in the provision for income taxes of $2.3 million as a result of a higher effective tax rate than that of the three months ended December 31, 2021. As compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, the increase in average assets was largely the result of an increase in average loans held for investment and sale due to loan growth, while average equity remained stable due to offsetting impacts from the recognition of net income, distributions of cash during the period, and the recognition of other comprehensive loss during the period.

As compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased, while average assets and average equity increased. The decrease in net income was due to an increase in the provision for income taxes of $3.3 million as a result of the Company’s conversion to a C Corporation during the second quarter of 2021. As compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, the increase in average assets was largely the result of an increase in average loans held for investment and sale due to loan growth, and the increase in average equity was primarily the result of net proceeds received from the issuance of additional shares of common stock in the Company’s IPO during the second quarter of 2021.
The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

$ Change

% Change

Selected operating data:

Net interest income

$

21,862

$

21,358

$

504

2.36

%

Provision for loan losses

950

1,500

(550

)

(36.67

)%

Non-interest income

2,185

1,790

395

22.07

%

Non-interest expense

9,575

9,018

557

6.18

%

Pre-tax net income

13,522

12,630

892

7.06

%

Provision for income taxes

3,660

1,321

2,339

177.06

%

Net income

9,862

11,309

(1,447

)

(12.80

)%

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

0.58

$

0.66

$

(0.08

)

(12.12

)%

Diluted

$

0.58

$

0.66

$

(0.08

)

(12.12

)%

Performance and other financial ratios:

ROAA

1.53

%

1.82

%

ROAE

17.07

%

19.15

%

Net interest margin

3.60

%

3.67

%

Cost of funds

0.17

%

0.16

%

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2022

March 31,
2021

$ Change

% Change

Selected operating data:

Net interest income

$

21,862

$

18,048

$

3,814

21.13

%

Provision for loan losses

950

200

750

375.00

%

Non-interest income

2,185

1,616

569

35.21

%

Non-interest expense

9,575

8,804

771

8.76

%

Pre-tax net income

13,522

10,660

2,862

26.85

%

Provision for income taxes

3,660

382

3,278

858.12

%

Net income

9,862

10,278

(416

)

(4.05

)%

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

0.58

$

0.93

$

(0.35

)

(37.63

)%

Diluted

$

0.58

$

0.93

$

(0.35

)

(37.63

)%

Performance and other financial ratios:

ROAA

1.53

%

2.05

%

ROAE

17.07

%

32.08

%

Net interest margin

3.60

%

3.83

%

Cost of funds

0.17

%

0.24

%

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $2.8 billion, an increase of $221.5 million from $2.6 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $79.6 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $145.7 million increase in total loans held for investment. The $145.7 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 was a result of $312.5 million in non-PPP loan originations, partially offset by $20.6 million in PPP loan forgiveness, $146.6 million in non-PPP loan payoffs and paydowns, and a decrease in deferred loan fees of $0.4 million.
Total liabilities were $2.5 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $225.5 million from $2.3 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total liabilities was primarily attributable to an increase in deposits of $217.2 million, largely due to increases in interest checking, time deposits over $250 thousand, and non-interest-bearing deposits of $92.7 million, $75.0 million, and $39.2 million, respectively.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased by $4.0 million from $235.0 million at December 31, 2021 to $231.1 million at March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of net income recognized of $9.9 million, offset by a net decline of $6.7 million in other comprehensive income and $7.5 million in cash distributions paid during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

$ Change

% Change

Selected financial condition data:

Total assets

$

2,778,249

$

2,556,761

$

221,488

8.66

%

Cash and cash equivalents

504,964

425,329

79,635

18.72

%

Total loans held for investment

2,080,158

1,934,460

145,698

7.53

%

Total investments

139,299

153,753

(14,454

)

(9.40

)%

Total liabilities

2,547,188

2,321,715

225,473

9.71

%

Total deposits

2,503,092

2,285,890

217,202

9.50

%

Subordinated notes, net

28,403

28,386

17

0.06

%

Total shareholders’ equity

231,061

235,046

(3,985

)

(1.70

)%

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

$ Change

% Change

Interest and fee income

$

22,850

$

22,253

$

597

2.68

%

Interest expense

988

895

93

10.39

%

Net interest income

21,862

21,358

504

2.36

%

Net interest margin

3.60

%

3.67

%

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

March 31,
2021

$ Change

% Change

Interest and fee income

$

22,850

$

19,190

$

3,660

19.07

%

Interest expense

988

1,142

(154

)

(13.49

)%

Net interest income

21,862

18,048

3,814

21.13

%

Net interest margin

3.60

%

3.83

%

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:

Three months ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/ Rate

Assets

Interest-earning deposits with banks

$

339,737

$

192

0.23

%

$

330,825

$

143

0.17

%

$

263,120

$

104

0.16

%

Investment securities

148,736

567

1.54

%

160,315

541

1.34

%

121,862

473

1.57

%

Loans held for investment and sale

1,977,509

22,091

4.53

%

1,815,627

21,569

4.71

%

1,526,130

18,613

4.95

%

Total interest-earning assets

2,465,982

22,850

3.76

%

2,306,767

22,253

3.83

%

1,911,112

19,190

4.07

%

Interest receivable and other assets, net

150,116

159,123

125,981

Total assets

$

2,616,098

$

2,465,890

$

2,037,093

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

276,690

$

70

0.10

%

$

165,709

$

42

0.10

%

$

154,678

$

38

0.10

%

Savings accounts

90,815

25

0.11

%

84,290

21

0.10

%

60,885

16

0.11

%

Money market accounts

920,767

367

0.16

%

957,030

351

0.15

%

867,374

581

0.27

%

Time accounts

128,183

83

0.26

%

75,332

38

0.20

%

46,171

64

0.56

%

Subordinated debt

28,393

443

6.33

%

28,376

443

6.20

%

28,326

443

6.36

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,444,848

988

0.28

%

1,310,737

895

0.27

%

1,157,434

1,142

0.40

%

Demand accounts

922,128

914,821

745,605

Interest payable and other liabilities

14,800

5,988

5,418

Shareholders’ equity

234,322

234,344

128,636

Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity

$

2,616,098

$

2,465,890

$

2,037,093

Net interest spread

3.48

%

3.56

%

3.67

%

Net interest income/margin

$

21,862

3.60

%

$

21,358

3.67

%

$

18,048

3.83

%

Net interest income increased during the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 and the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net interest margin decreased 7 basis points to 3.60%, as compared to 3.67% in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and decreased 23 basis points as compared to 3.83% in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. A key driver in the decrease in net interest margin during the periods indicated was a decrease in average loan yields. Loan yields decreased from 4.95% during the three months ended March 31, 2021, to 4.71% during the three months ended December 31, 2021, and to 4.53% during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Average loan yields, excluding PPP loans, decreased from 4.87% during the three months ended March 31, 2021, to 4.56% during the three months ended December 31, 2021, and to 4.43% during the three months ended March 31, 2022. These decreases were primarily due to changes in the macroeconomic environment, which caused a majority of the Company’s fixed-rate loans funded in the aforementioned quarters to recognize yields lower than those recognized in prior quarters. Average loan yields, excluding PPP loans, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The rates associated with the index utilized for a significant portion of the Company’s variable rate loans, the United States 5 Year Treasury index, were higher during the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the prior quarter and the three months ended March 31, 2021, but a majority of these loans were not scheduled to reprice during the three months ended March 31, 2022, also contributing to the downward trend in average loan yields. New loan originations drove increases in the average daily balance of loans from the three months ended March 31, 2021 to the three months ended December 31, 2021 and the three months ended March 31, 2022, which partially offset the aforementioned declining average loan yields. Additionally, yields on PPP loans increased from 5.51%, to 10.72%, to 27.85%, for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022, respectively, due to an acceleration of deferred fee accretion resulting from PPP loans being forgiven by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) and repaid, also helping to offset declining average loan yields.

Interest expense increased for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, and decreased as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. Increased average daily balances and increased rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, drove the increase in interest expense during the most recent quarter as compared to the previous quarter. The decline in interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was primarily attributed to reductions in the rates offered on money market and maturing deposit products during that period. As a result, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 0.40% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. In addition, the growth of non-interest-bearing deposits continues to benefit the cost of funds as compared to historical periods. Specifically, the cost of funds decreased from 0.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to 0.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, with a slight increase to 0.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

SBA PPP

At March 31, 2022, there were five PPP loans outstanding totaling $1.5 million. Two of these PPP loans, or 40.00% of the total number of PPP loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, totaling $0.1 million, were less than or equal to $0.15 million and had access to streamlined forgiveness processing. At March 31, 2022, 1,424 PPP loan forgiveness applications had been submitted to the SBA and forgiveness payments had been received on 1,422 of these PPP loans, totaling $353.2 million in principal and interest. The Company has submitted all forgiveness applications on the first round of PPP loans and all but three forgiveness applications on the second round of PPP loans. We expect full forgiveness, or repayment by the borrower, on all PPP loans to be completed in the near future.

COVID-19 Deferments

Pursuant to federal guidance, the Company implemented loan programs to allow certain consumers and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments. At March 31, 2022, six borrowing relationships with six loans totaling $12.2 million were on COVID-19 deferment. All loans that ended COVID-19 deferments in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 have returned to their pre-COVID-19 contractual payment structures with no risk rating downgrades to classified, nor any troubled debt restructuring (“TDR”), and we anticipate that the remaining loans on COVID-19 deferment will return to their pre-COVID-19 contractual payment status after their COVID-19 deferments end.

Allowance for Loan Losses

At March 31, 2022, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was $23.9 million, as compared to $23.2 million at December 31, 2021. The $0.7 million increase is due to a $1.0 million provision for loan losses recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, offset by net charge-offs of $0.3 million during the quarter. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment increased from 0.03% at December 31, 2021 to 0.06%, primarily due to an increase in the Company’s commercial secured nonperforming loans. At March 31, 2022, six loans totaling $12.2 million, or 0.59% of loans held for investment, were in a COVID-19 deferment period, and one loan totaling $0.1 million had been in a COVID-19 deferment in the fourth quarter of 2021 but was not in such deferment at March 31, 2022. Loans designated as watch increased to $14.0 million and loans designated as substandard decreased to $3.0 million at March 31, 2022 from $8.6 million and $10.6 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021, which resulted in a net reduction of $0.1 million in reserves related to classified and watch loans that was offset by an additional provision for loan growth during the quarter. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at March 31, 2022 or December 31, 2021. A summary of the allowance for loan losses by loan class is as follows:

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

Amount

% of
Total

Amount

% of
Total

Collectively evaluated for impairment:

Real estate:

Commercial

$

13,868

58.01

%

$

12,869

55.37

%

Commercial land and development

66

0.28

%

50

0.22

%

Commercial construction

430

1.80

%

371

1.60

%

Residential construction

40

0.17

%

50

0.22

%

Residential

208

0.87

%

192

0.83

%

Farmland

611

2.56

%

645

2.78

%

Commercial:

Secured

6,400

26.77

%

6,687

28.77

%

Unsecured

246

1.03

%

207

0.89

%

PPP

%

%

Consumer and other

1,088

4.55

%

889

3.82

%

Unallocated

308

1.29

%

1,111

4.78

%

$

23,265

97.33

%

$

23,071

99.28

%

Individually evaluated for impairment:

Commercial secured

639

2.67

%

172

0.72

%

Total allowance for loan losses

$

23,904

100.00

%

$

23,243

100.00

%

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, was 1.15% at March 31, 2022, as compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.15% and 1.22% at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decline in the ratio of allowance to loans held for investment period-over-period is primarily due to a significant decline in classified loans and improvement in the risk level for retail loans, offset by increased reserves based on economic conditions and loan growth realized during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2021

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

$ Change

% Change

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

108

$

116

$

(8

)

(6.90

)%

Net gain on sale of securities

5

15

(10

)

(66.67

)%

Gain on sale of loans

918

1,072

(154

)

(14.37

)%

Loan-related fees

617

391

226

57.80

%

FHLB stock dividends

102

102

%

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

90

57

33

57.89

%

Other income

345

37

308

832.43

%

Total non-interest income

$

2,185

$

1,790

$

395

22.07

%

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease in gain on sale of loans was primarily due to a $0.2 million gain recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2021 on the sale of a $1.8 million consumer loan portfolio, which did not recur during the three months ended March 31, 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, approximately $11.7 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.84%, compared to approximately $9.7 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 9.38% during the three months ended December 31, 2021. The overall decline in the effective yields recorded quarter over quarter related primarily to declining premiums paid in the secondary market due to uncertain timing of rising interest rates.

Loan-related fees. The increase in loan-related fees resulted primarily from the recognition of $0.3 million in swap referral fees during the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.1 million of swap referral fees recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Other income. The increase in other income resulted primarily from a $0.3 million gain recorded on a distribution received on an investment in a venture-backed fund, which did not occur during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2021

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

March 31,
2021

$ Change

% Change

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

108

$

90

$

18

20.00

%

Net gain on sale of securities

5

182

$

(177

)

(97.25

)%

Gain on sale of loans

918

931

$

(13

)

(1.40

)%

Loan-related fees

617

260

$

357

137.31

%

FHLB stock dividends

102

78

$

24

30.77

%

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

90

52

$

38

73.08

%

Other income

345

23

$

322

1400.00

%

Total non-interest income

$

2,185

$

1,616

$

569

35.21

%

Net gain on sale of securities. The decrease in net gain on sale of securities was primarily due to the sale of one $1.5 million municipal security for a gain of $5.3 thousand during the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $11.5 million of municipal securities sold in the three months ended March 31, 2021 for a total gain recognized of $0.2 million.

Loan-related fees. The increase in loan-related fees primarily related to $0.3 million of swap referral fees recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2022, which did not occur in the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Other income. The increase in other income resulted primarily from a $0.3 million gain recorded on a distribution received on an investment in a venture-backed fund, which did not occur during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2021

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

$ Change

% Change

Salaries and employee benefits

$

5,675

$

5,209

$

466

8.95

%

Occupancy and equipment

520

544

(24

)

(4.41

)%

Data processing and software

716

656

60

9.15

%

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance

165

160

5

3.13

%

Professional services

554

444

110

24.77

%

Advertising and promotional

344

499

(155

)

(31.06

)%

Loan-related expenses

278

136

142

104.41

%

Other operating expenses

1,323

1,370

(47

)

(3.43

)%

Total non-interest expense

$

9,575

$

9,018

$

557

6.18

%

Salaries and employee benefits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily a result of a $0.4 million increase in salaries and benefits related to a 4.17% increase in headcount during the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company recognized a $0.2 million increase in employer taxes incurred for commission and executive bonus payments made during the three months ended March 31, 2022, and a decrease in deferred loan origination costs of $0.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. These increases were partially offset by a reduction of $0.4 million of commissions related to loan and deposit growth for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Professional services. The increase in professional services primarily related to a $0.1 million increase in audit fees recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Advertising and promotional. The decrease in advertising and promotional is primarily related to slight declines in donations and sponsorships due to the timing of events held during the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Loan-related expenses. Loan-related expenses increased, primarily as a result of a net overall increase in loan expenses incurred to support loan production in the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, including increased expenses for insurance, taxes, and UCC fees.

Three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2021

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

$ Change

% Change

Salaries and employee benefits

$

5,675

$

4,697

$

978

20.82

%

Occupancy and equipment

520

451

69

15.30

%

Data processing and software

716

629

87

13.83

%

FDIC insurance

165

280

(115

)

(41.07

)%

Professional services

554

1,532

(978

)

(63.84

)%

Advertising and promotional

344

170

174

102.35

%

Loan-related expenses

278

229

49

21.40

%

Other operating expenses

1,323

816

507

62.13

%

Total non-interest expense

$

9,575

$

8,804

$

771

8.76

%

Salaries and employee benefits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily a result of a $1.1 million increase related to an 18.24% increase in headcount during the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 combined with a $0.6 million increase in commissions when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to the three months ended March 31, 2021. These increases were partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in deferred loan origination costs when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2021.

FDIC insurance. FDIC insurance decreased, primarily due to an improvement in the leverage ratio used in the FDIC assessment calculation as a result of the Company’s IPO in May 2021.

Professional services. Professional services decreased, primarily as a result of expenses recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2021 related to the increased audit, consulting, and legal costs incurred to support corporate organizational matters leading up to the IPO. These expenses did not recur during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Advertising and promotional. The increase in advertising and promotional was primarily related to increases in business development, marketing, and sponsorship expenses due to more in-person participation in events held during the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Other operating expenses. Other operating expenses increased, primarily due to $0.1 million of stock compensation expense recorded for restricted stock granted to members of the Board of Directors during the three months ended March 31, 2022, combined with the net effect of individually immaterial items, including increases in expenses related to travel, insurance, dues and subscriptions, data, and telephone, which increased as a result of an increase in volume of customers and employees period-over-period.

Provision for Income Taxes

The Company terminated its status as a “Subchapter S” corporation effective May 5, 2021, in connection with the Company’s IPO, and became a C Corporation. Prior to that date, as an S Corporation, the Company had no U.S. federal income tax expense. The provision recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022 yielded an effective tax rate of 27.07%.

Three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2021

Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased by $2.3 million, or 177.06%, to $3.7 million, as compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to the application of the full statutory income tax rate of 29.56% to taxable income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, partially offset by a return-to-provision true up adjustment of approximately $0.3 million related to tax-exempt loan interest income. Additionally, the Company recorded a true up of certain permanent items in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, including tax-exempt municipal security interest income, which did not recur in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2021

Provision for income taxes increased by $3.3 million, or 858.12%, to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase is due to the change in the effective tax rate from 3.50% to 27.07%.

Webcast Details

Five Star Bancorp will host a webcast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT), to discuss its first quarter results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Revenue and Expense Data

Interest and fee income

$

22,850

$

22,253

$

19,190

Interest expense

988

895

1,142

Net interest income

21,862

21,358

18,048

Provision for loan losses

950

1,500

200

Net interest income after provision

20,912

19,858

17,848

Non-interest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

108

116

90

Gain on sale of securities

5

15

182

Gain on sale of loans

918

1,072

931

Loan-related fees

617

391

260

FHLB stock dividends

102

102

78

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

90

57

52

Other income

345

37

23

Total non-interest income

2,185

1,790

1,616

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

5,675

5,209

4,697

Occupancy and equipment

520

544

451

Data processing and software

716

656

629

FDIC insurance

165

160

280

Professional services

554

444

1,532

Advertising and promotional

344

499

170

Loan-related expenses

278

136

229

Other operating expenses

1,323

1,370

816

Total non-interest expense

9,575

9,018

8,804

Total income before taxes

13,522

12,630

10,660

Provision for income taxes

3,660

1,321

382

Net income

$

9,862

$

11,309

$

10,278

Share and Per Share Data

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

0.58

$

0.66

$

0.93

Diluted

$

0.58

$

0.66

$

0.93

Book value per share

$

13.40

$

13.65

$

11.94

Tangible book value per share(1)

$

13.40

$

13.65

$

11.94

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

17,102,508

17,096,230

10,998,041

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

17,164,519

17,139,693

10,998,041

Shares outstanding at end of period

17,246,199

17,224,848

11,007,005

Credit Quality

Allowance for loan losses to period end nonperforming loans

1,799.99

%

3,954.30

%

4,341.52

%

Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment

0.06

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

Nonperforming loans plus performing TDRs to loans held for investment

0.06

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

COVID-19 deferments to loans held for investment

0.59

%

0.63

%

1.11

%

Selected Financial Ratios

ROAA

1.53

%

1.82

%

2.05

%

ROAE

17.07

%

19.15

%

32.08

%

Net interest margin

3.60

%

3.67

%

3.83

%

Loan to deposit

83.52

%

85.09

%

77.99

%

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Balance Sheet Data

Cash and due from financial institutions

$

66,747

$

136,074

$

44,720

Interest-bearing deposits

438,217

289,255

389,872

Time deposits in banks

14,464

14,464

25,696

Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value

134,813

148,807

127,251

Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

4,486

4,946

6,486

Loans held for sale

10,386

10,671

3,060

Loans held for investment

2,080,158

1,934,460

1,543,493

Allowance for loan losses

(23,904

)

(23,243

)

(22,271

)

Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses

2,056,254

1,911,217

1,521,222

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

6,667

6,723

6,232

Operating leases, right-of-use asset

4,718

Premises and equipment, net

1,836

1,773

1,645

Bank-owned life insurance

14,343

11,203

8,714

Interest receivable and other assets

25,318

21,628

15,839

Total assets

$

2,778,249

$

2,556,761

$

2,150,737

Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

941,285

$

902,118

$

804,044

Interest-bearing deposits

1,561,807

1,383,772

1,179,066

Total deposits

2,503,092

2,285,890

1,983,110

Subordinated notes, net

28,403

28,386

28,336

Operating lease liability

4,987

Interest payable and other liabilities

10,706

7,439

7,914

Total liabilities

2,547,188

2,321,715

2,019,360

Common stock

218,721

218,444

110,144

Retained earnings

19,558

17,168

21,623

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(7,218

)

(566

)

(390

)

Total shareholders’ equity

$

231,061

$

235,046

$

131,377

Quarterly Average Balance Data

Average loans held for investment and sale

$

1,977,509

$

1,815,627

$

1,526,130

Average interest-earning assets

$

2,465,982

$

2,306,767

$

1,911,112

Average total assets

$

2,616,098

$

2,465,890

$

2,037,093

Average deposits

$

2,338,583

$

2,197,183

$

1,874,713

Average total equity

$

234,322

$

234,344

$

128,636

Capital Ratio Data

Total shareholders’ equity to total assets

8.32

%

9.19

%

6.11

%

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(1)

8.32

%

9.19

%

6.11

%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

13.09

%

13.98

%

12.09

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

10.71

%

11.44

%

8.89

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

10.71

%

11.44

%

8.89

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.02

%

9.47

%

6.37

%

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance that are not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders’ equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, is defined as total loans held for investment less PPP loans. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total loans held for investment.

Average loans held for investment and sale, excluding PPP loans, is defined as the daily average loans held for investment and sale, excluding the daily average PPP loans, and includes both performing and nonperforming loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is average loans held for investment and sale.

Average loan yield, excluding PPP loans, is defined as the daily average loan yield, excluding PPP loans, and includes both performing and nonperforming loans. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is average loan yield.

Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, is defined as allowance for loan losses, divided by total loans held for investment less PPP loans. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment.

The following reconciliation tables provide a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans
(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Total loans held for investment

$

2,080,158

$

1,934,460

$

1,543,493

Less: PPP loans

1,528

22,124

182,876

Total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans

$

2,078,630

$

1,912,336

$

1,360,617


Three months ended

Average loans held for investment and sale, excluding PPP loans
(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Average loans held for investment and sale

$

1,977,509

$

1,815,627

$

1,526,130

Less: average PPP loans

8,886

44,101

176,384

Average loans held for investment and sale, excluding PPP loans

$

1,968,623

$

1,771,526

$

1,349,746


Three months ended

Average loan yield, excluding PPP loans
(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Interest and fee income on loans

$

22,091

$

21,569

$

18,613

Less: interest and fee income on PPP loans

610

1,192

2,400

Interest and fee income on loans, excluding PPP loans

$

21,481

$

20,377

$

16,213

Annualized interest and fee income on loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator)

$

87,117

$

80,844

$

65,753

Average loans held for investment and sale

$

1,977,509

$

1,815,627

$

1,526,130

Less: average PPP loans

8,886

44,101

176,384

Average loans held for investment and sale, excluding PPP loans (denominator)

$

1,968,623

$

1,771,526

$

1,349,746

Average loan yield, excluding PPP loans

4.43

%

4.56

%

4.87

%


Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans
(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Allowance for loan losses (numerator)

$

23,904

$

23,243

Total loans held for investment

$

2,080,158

$

1,934,460

Less: PPP loans

1,528

22,124

Total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans (denominator)

$

2,078,630

$

1,912,336

Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans

1.15

%

1.22

%

Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
hluck@fivestarbank.com

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
swetton@fivestarbank.com


