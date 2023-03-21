U.S. markets closed

Five Star Bancorp Ranked #1 by S&P Global Market Intelligence

Five Star Bank
·1 min read
Five Star Bank
Five Star Bank

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”) has earned the #1 ranking on the S&P Global Market Intelligence annual rankings of 2022’s best-performing community banks in the nation with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. Five Star Bancorp also has a Bauer Financial Superior Rating (5 out of 5 stars), IDC Superior Rating (300 out of 300) and is a Super Premier Performing Bank with The Findley Reports.

“We’re thrilled to have been ranked #1 by S&P Global,” said James Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This award is something to be proud of. In light of the current volatility in the banking sector, we hope our shareholders, customers and employees find this welcome news as the ranking speaks to the strength and resilience of our organization.”

About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bank has seven branches and one loan production office in Northern California.

Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
hluck@fivestarbank.com
916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
swetton@fivestarbank.com
916.284.7827


