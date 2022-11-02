U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,817.12
    -38.98 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,524.71
    -128.49 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,730.52
    -160.33 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.36
    -16.03 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.34
    +0.97 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.50
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    -0.09 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9884
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0300
    -0.0220 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1460
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1320
    -1.1000 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,472.58
    +13.42 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.26
    -4.88 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Five Star Parks & Attractions Acquires Craig's Cruisers Venues in Michigan

·3 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and HOLLAND, Mich. and MUSKEGON, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Parks & Attractions has completed the acquisition of the Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon, Michigan. Five Star now operates 19 family entertainment centers (FEC's)* in nine states.

Craig's Cruisers locations offer clean, safe family fun in west Michigan. (PRNewsfoto/Five Star Parks &amp; Attractions)
Craig's Cruisers locations offer clean, safe family fun in west Michigan. (PRNewsfoto/Five Star Parks & Attractions)

Five Star and its investment partner, Fruition Partners, LLC, have sought out FEC's that are already experiencing success within the industry but that have a desire to grow or improve and can, therefore, benefit from the expertise and financial backing offered by Five Star and its leadership team.

Craig's Cruisers were among the parks that attracted Five Star's attention because the family-run business, which was established in 1979, has a reputation for building and operating some of the best FEC's in the country. From their perspective, the team at Craig's Cruisers was intrigued by Five Star's ability to provide the people, resources, and systems to make a brand even better … at an enviable pace.

"Five Star brings a whole team of experienced professionals from the industry," said Jeff Gebhart, CEO of Craig's Cruisers. "They have an appetite for growth, and we're very excited to see what's next for Craig's Cruisers."

"We're big fans of the Craig's Cruisers parks and have always been impressed by the quality of their entertainment offering, which we consider best in class," said John Dunlap, CEO of Five Star Parks & Attractions. "They have a tremendous leadership team with decades of experience in the family entertainment industry, and their focus on clean, safe fun is in perfect alignment with the mission of our company. We look forward to building upon the 40-year legacy that Craig's Cruisers has established in west Michigan, and we're excited to evolve the parks in ways that will benefit their guests, employees, and communities into the future."

Other Five Star Parks locations include the three Track Family Fun Parks, Xtreme Racing, and Adventure Zipline in Branson, Missouri; SpeedZone, Lazerport and Xtreme Racing in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; three Malibu Jack's indoor theme parks in Kentucky; and five locations of Celebration Station, in the prime suburban locations of Clearwater, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Greensboro, North Carolina; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Mesquite, Texas.

* What Is an "FEC"?

Family Entertainment Centers are an important part of the global amusement industry. They bring families together by offering an array of activities, which can include arcades and games, batting cages, bowling alleys, bumper boats and cars, go-karts, laser tag, miniature golf, rides, roller rinks, VR experiences, ziplines, and more. Often FEC's include dining elements, from ice cream stands and snack bars to full-service restaurants and food trucks.

About Five Star Parks & Attractions

Five Star Parks & Attractions is a platform created to partner with and invest in leading family entertainment centers (FEC's), instituting positive changes aimed at creating superior entertainment experiences for families. Properties partnering with Five Star benefit from the passion and expertise of leaders who have spent their careers in the amusement and hospitality industries, and from the financial backing necessary to create improved guest experiences and long-term success. As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Five Star is interested in hearing from existing FEC's that may be interested in joining the team and learning about the group's future plans.

Five Star Parks &amp; Attractions is a leader in the world of family entertainment centers. (PRNewsfoto/Five Star Parks &amp; Attractions)
Five Star Parks & Attractions is a leader in the world of family entertainment centers. (PRNewsfoto/Five Star Parks & Attractions)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-star-parks--attractions-acquires-craigs-cruisers-venues-in-michigan-301666672.html

SOURCE Five Star Parks & Attractions

Recommended Stories

  • Disney World's Top Rival Isn't Going to Phone It In Until 2025

    You won't have to wait until 2025 to see something new out of Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Orlando in Florida. The resort's original Universal Studios Florida theme park will be closing several of its kid-friendly attractions in January, paving the way for what it is now describing as "exciting new family entertainment" featuring "beloved animated characters" in the future. All eyes may be on the prize for theme park enthusiasts awaiting the opening of the resort's ambitious Epic Universe come 2025 -- bumped from its initial 2023 debut -- but Comcast's ascending theme parks segment isn't going to rest on its laurels for the next three years.

  • Shanghai Disney Locks Visitors Inside Park Amid COVID Outbreak

    That's a lot of Disney World for even the most hardcore Mouseketeer. Shanghai Disney visitors expecting a treat had quite a Halloween trick on...

  • 67-year-old hiker found alive after missing for days in Ozarks, park officials say

    The hiker set out on an “extremely steep and strenuous trail” and wasn’t seen for five days, according to officials.

  • Is Medpace (MEDP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

    Here is how Medpace (MEDP) and Ensign Group (ENSG) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Visa Or Mastercard: Which One Will Perform Better? This Analyst Picks His Favorite

    Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $385 to $380. Dolev reiterated Neutral on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) with a $220 price target. Both V and MA reported results last week. Comparing their three-year U.S. volume share of PCE shows MA is capturing a share above its historical average, whereas Visa is trending below. The latter also saw U.S. credit volumes decline sequentially, reversing a multi-year positive trend. Dolev updated C4Q a

  • Is Fidelity Large Cap Core Enhance Index (FLCEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for FLCEX

  • Bosses haul staff back to the office as remote working boom peaks

    Britain’s work from home boom has passed its peak, according to new data that reveals bosses are ditching remote job adverts and hauling employees back into the office.

  • Tinder parent delivers stellar quarter as more people pay to find right match

    The results are welcome news for the company which has been rocked this year by executive changes and analyst concerns about poor execution of new features on its dating apps. The company, however, forecast flat growth in fourth-quarter revenue for Tinder. But they warned that a weakening global economy was hitting Match's brands that serve lower-income consumers, while also weighing on discretionary spending across its apps.

  • Wabtec (WAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked

    Wabtec (WAB) third-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues increase year over year.

  • Eisler to Shut Its Oldest Hedge Fund to Focus on Multi-Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Eisler Capital will wind down its first hedge fund and no longer start another fund to focus entirely on its multi-strategy money pool as the firm pivots to an approach that’s increasingly popular with investors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyEv

  • Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

    Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • Yum beats sales estimates as customers flock to KFC, Taco Bell deals

    (Reuters) -Yum Brands Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as the company's KFC value deals and $2 Taco Bell burritos pulled in more inflation-weary consumers to its restaurants. Yum's shares rose 1.6% in morning trading. Menu price hikes at dine-in restaurants to keep up with surging costs have pushed consumers who want to eat out, but not exhaust their wallets, to fast food chains like KFC and Taco Bell where meals are more affordable and promotions more frequent.

  • Airbnb's revenue forecast takes hit from strong dollar, slowing bookings

    Airbnb Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates on Tuesday, saying a strong U.S. dollar had started to pressure its business and that bookings would moderate after a bumper third quarter. The vacation rental firm expects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, the midpoint of which missed analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. The industry has seen a stellar recovery this year on the back of the best summer travel season in three years, but it faces risks from the global surge in inflation.

  • Oil Sets First Monthly Gain Since May After OPEC+ Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its first monthly gain in five months, propelled by the biggest OPEC+ output cut since the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

  • Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Malaysia’s Axiata Weighing Options for Indonesian Units, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Axiata Group Bhd. is exploring options for its Indonesia businesses including combining its broadband and mobile services in the country, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentHow a Mysterious China Screensh

  • Good News for Retirees: Medicare Payment Decreases Coming in 2023

    Inflation is 8.3%, medical costs are up by 5.4%, the average hospital stay for Medicare patients is $13,600 and the most recent estimate is that people aged 65 will pay $315,000 for medical care during their retirement years. So what's … Continue reading → The post Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cheesecake Factory stock down 10% after restaurant chain posts surprise quarterly loss

    Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. dropped more than 10% in the extended session Tuesday after the restaurant chain surprised investors with a quarterly loss and sales that were below Wall Street expectations, saying that inflation and higher costs continued to eat away at its operations. Cheesecake Factory lost $2.4 million, or 5 cents a share, in the fiscal third quarter, swinging from earnings of $33 million, or 64 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company

  • Tupperware stock craters after company warns its debt burden may force it out of business

    Tupperware Brands Corp. stock tumbled 41% Wednesday, after the maker of food storage products swung to a surprise loss in the third quarter, warned it may go out of business, and conceded its problems were not just due to the macroenvironment.

  • U.S. stocks open modestly lower as investors await Fed decision

    MARKET PULSE U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Wednesday as investors digested stronger-than-expected private payrolls data while waiting to hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The S&P 500 (SPX) opened 8 points, or 0.