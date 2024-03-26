Five Stars for Sarasota hospital on 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Women' list

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System opened a full-service hospital in Venice in 2021. Beds quickly filled up and an expansion began that will be completed this year.

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System earned a 5-star rating on Newsweek’s 2024 list of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women.” It is the only hospital in the region to be recognized on the list.

The health system has grown dramatically in the last few years and is now Sarasota County’s largest employer with more than 10,000 employees working across its two hospital campuses, a freestanding ER and network of outpatient care centers.

“Despite our rapid growth and a multitude of challenges our staff has faced in recent years, our employees remain the heart of our organization and continue to show their care and commitment to our patients and community every day,” said Sarasota Memorial Health Care System CEO David Verinder. “They deserve our gratitude and ongoing support.”

To determine the rankings, Newsweek surveyed more than 142,000 women and received more than 848,000 company reviews in 2022 and 2023. They also collected data on women in the workplace, women in leadership positions and metrics including compensation and work-life balance.

This is the second time Newsweek has released this list.

Find the full list at: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-women-2024.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Memorial only local hospital on 'Greatest Workplaces' list