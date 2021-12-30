U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,778.73
    -14.33 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,398.08
    -90.55 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,741.56
    -24.65 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.79
    -0.45 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.46
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    +9.70 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0280 (-1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,988.06
    -283.98 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.20
    +19.00 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.01
    -17.68 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.17 (-0.40%)
     

Five stories that shook up the enterprise in 2021

Ron Miller
·6 min read

There is often a mistaken impression that covering the enterprise is kind of dull when compared to the consumer side of the house, but having followed the space for a couple of decades now, I can tell you that nothing could be further from the truth.

For one thing, there's big money in the enterprise, like Oracle buying Cerner last week for $28 billion and shaking up the healthcare vertical while they were at it, or UiPath going from obscure startup to $35 billion RPA juggernaut earlier this year, before falling back a bit after going public.

There's intrigue, like when activist investors try to force companies to make moves they normally wouldn't want to make, and battles for control of the board like we saw at Box this year.

There's drama, like the three-year battle among the biggest enterprise cloud infrastructure companies in the world for the $10 billion Department of Defense JEDI cloud contract, a procurement process that had everything from lawsuits to repeated internal reviews to presidential interference.

So you can say a lot of things about the enterprise... but boring? Definitely not -- and this year was no different. So I decided to close out 2021 with a look at five stories that rocked the enterprise. It's hard to narrow 12 months of news down to the five biggest stories, but here are my choices.

The Bezos-Jassy-Selipsky musical chairs at Amazon

Perhaps the biggest news this year involved Jeff Bezos deciding to step back as CEO, taking on the chairman role. Now that in itself did not have a huge enterprise impact because Amazon is an e-commerce company, which doesn't necessarily fall within my purview, but then there was what happened next.

That February day when Bezos made his announcement, he also indicated he had chosen his replacement, Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy. He had helped build the cloud infrastructure business at Amazon into a massive business, surpassing a $64 billion run rate in the most recent quarter.

Replacing him wouldn't be easy, but they turned to an old friend when they hired Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky to take over for Jassy. Selipsky had previously been at AWS from its inception until 2016, when he left to take over Tableau. Now it's his job to keep the train moving. He has momentum in his favor, but competition is getting ever more fierce, and it bears watching what happens next year under Selipsky's leadership.

Bret Taylor's totally excellent week

One of the other top stories involved Salesforce executive Bret Taylor getting a couple of big jobs in the same week at the end of November, making for a pretty sweet week for him. For starters he was named chairman of the board at Twitter. If that weren't enough, he was also named co-CEO at Salesforce, where he had moved rapidly up the ladder since his company, Quip was acquired in 2016 for $750 million.

While Twitter had turmoil of its own with long-time CEO Jack Dorsey stepping down and Parag Agrawal taking over, the move to co-CEO at the CRM giant was clearly the bigger news from an enterprise perspective. While The Information reported that Taylor would still be reporting to company co-founder, chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff, the promotion put Taylor in line to be Benioff's heir apparent should Benioff decide to step back into the chairman role in the same way that Bezos did earlier this year. Another storyline to consider in 2022 is whether Salesforce revisits its desire to buy Twitter, a move it thought of making in 2016 before walking away.

Box-Starboard Value proxy fight

Box beat back an attempt by activist investor Starboard Value to take over the board, a move that likely would have resulted in the removal of co-founder and CEO Aaron Levie, the sale of the company, or both. It was the culmination of months of drama and it made it a major enterprise story line for 2021.

Starboard Value, an activist investor, bought a 7.5% stake in the cloud content management company in 2019, which would grow to 8.8%, giving the firm considerable influence over the company. They remained quiet for a time, but last year they decided to make a move and put Box on notice that they wanted to take over the board, which resulted in a proxy battle.

Along the way, Box answered with a $500 million investment from KKR, further angering Starboard, filed a document with the SEC pushing back against Starboard's slate of board candidates and issued their earnings report early to give voters a chance to see their latest results. As luck would have it, the company scored two decent quarters following Starboard's action and easily won the proxy battle, leaving the status quo for now. What happens in 2022? As I wrote, perhaps it's time for Box to make some bold moves, and use some of KKR's money to buy some adjacent functionality.

DoD kills JEDI and announces new cloud initiative

The $10 billion, decade-long JEDI cloud contract has been drama-filled from the day it was announced in 2018. Over those years, I wrote more than 30 articles on it, so when the Pentagon decided to kill it finally this year, that was big news.

From the start, conventional wisdom said that it was Amazon's contract to win. There were complaints that the RFP was written with Amazon in mind, but in the end it was Microsoft that won the deal. Amazon went to court though, stating that the previous president had directly interfered with the procurement process because of his personal dislike for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also happens to own The Washington Post newspaper. Amazon also argued that it should have won on merit.

Regardless, it succeeded in convincing a judge to put the project on hold in February 2020. It would never restart, and the DoD decided to move on to a new project in July, stating that technology had changed since 2018 (which is true) and wisely deciding to go with a multi-vendor approach with its new initiative, instead of the winner-take-all approach it had pursued with JEDI.

Dell spins out VMware

When Dell bought EMC in 2015 for $67 billion (later amended to $58 billion), it was the largest deal in tech history, and another doozy of a story to follow and write about over the years. VMware was always the crown jewel of the deal, and so enterprise reporters like me kept a close eye on what Dell was going to do with it. For a long time it stood pat, but it was a huge story in the early part of the year when it announced it was spinning out the company in a deal valued at $9 billion.

It seemed a little light perhaps given the amount of money that's still on the books for the EMC deal. What happens next year? Could someone make a run to acquire VMware now that it's free of Dell? Dell remains a major shareholder and still has plenty of debt left over from that EMC deal, so it is definitely something to watch in 2022.

It's hard to choose just five because inevitably I've left out some worthy storylines. What would you have included? Leave a comment and let me know.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's My Favorite Telecom Stock for 2022

    As the pandemic has raged for the past two years, mobile and broadband subscriptions have grown above the level of gross domestic product (GDP), fueling gains for many telecom stocks in 2020. Highly aggressive promotions for free 5G devices have only added to fears of margin-killing price wars. With many leading telecom stocks down or lagging far behind the 29% gains of the S&P 500 this year, stronger players may be primed for a bounce in 2022.

  • Can Ethereum Hit a $1 Trillion Market Cap in 2022?

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, has had quite a nice year in 2021. Furthermore, the network has grabbed the spotlight as the use of smart contracts and non-fungible tokens have shown how much real-world utility there is with Ethereum. Currently, Ethereum has a $486 billion market cap.

  • MicroStrategy tallies up the billions it's spent on bitcoin in 2021

    Business software company MicroStrategy Inc. purchased another 1,914 bitcoins in the final weeks of the year for $94.2 million in cash, it said in a new federal filing on Thursday. It's just the latest buy for MicroStrategy, whose CEO Michael Saylor has become an ardent fan of cryptocurrencies and which has been buying bitcoin in significant amounts since August 2020. This purchase brings MicroStrategy's (NASDAQ: MSTR) year-end tally up to 124,391 bitcoins at a total price tag of $3.75 billion, or an average of $30,159 per bitcoin, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

  • Stocks Sink in Late-Day Selloff as Big Tech Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell in thin trading a day after notching another all-time high in the final days of the year. Treasuries ticked higher.Most Read from BloombergGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Win for Epstein VictimsMercedes Swept Up in China Internet Furor Over Models’ EyesApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentCDC Tells Even Vaccinated to Avoid Cruises; Shares TumbleT Cells Come to the Rescue as Studies Show They Buck OmicronThe S&P 500 sa

  • Why Alibaba Stock Bounced Back Today

    Recovering from a three-day sell-off, shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) stock bounced back on Thursday and are up 7.2% as of 11:11 a.m. ET. Alibaba's bounce back appears tied to a Bloomberg report yesterday that the company is "weighing options" to dispose of its 30% stake in Weibo (NASDAQ: WB), the "Chinese Twitter," and may sell its Weibo shares to "a state-owned firm." There are at least a couple of reasons why such a move could be good for Alibaba.

  • Why Nio, EVgo, and XL Fleet Stocks Jumped Today

    One day after the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit their lowest level in over a year, the shares are jumping today. The thing is, these stocks have very little in common, other than the glaring fact that they all are in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Will Pinterest Hit $100 in 2022?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) had a rough go of it in 2021. Let's look closer at its prospects and determine if Pinterest's stock has a chance to hit $100 in 2022. Topmost of the reasons for Pinterest's stock decline has been the downward trend in monthly active users (MAU) as economies reopened.

  • Better EV Charging Stock: ChargePoint or Blink Charging

    The need of a robust charging infrastructure to support the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) is undisputed. What isn't as clear is which players will be instrumental in developing this infrastructure and, more importantly, whether can they do this profitably. Let's discuss which of the two top EV charging stocks, ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), is a better buy right now.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Investors Should Be Beam-ing

    We recommended CLF in October, so let's see if the stock is a magnet for new buyers -- and whether holders should keep their steely resolve.

  • Why Deliveries From Naked Brand's EV Ally Cenntro Crashed Its Share Price

    Privately held Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Cenntro had apparently good news for investors on Dec. 27 when it reported the manufacture of more than 600 commercial EVs and their delivery to European clients. Despite this upbeat news, its ally, intimate apparel company Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD), saw its shares drop 6.74% by the close of trading on the same day. Naked's stock price slipped below the bare minimum of $1 per share needed to avoid Nasdaq delisting early in 2021, leading it to look around for a merger partner to bring its share price above the critical threshold.

  • Why Did Vector Group Stock Lose a Third of Its Value Today?

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) stock lately, you might have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $11.27 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT Thursday, Vector's stock seems to have lost a third of its value overnight, after closing at $17.16 Wednesday evening. Instead, what happened is that after close of trading yesterday, Vector completed the spinoff of Douglas Elliman Realty (NYSE: DOUG), its New York-based commercial real estate brokerage, effectively dividing itself into two stand-alone companies.

  • Is the U.S. stock market closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve? No. It isn’t even closed on Monday. Here’s why!

    Blame it on an obscure rule. For the first time in a decade, there will be no U.S. stock-market closure in observance of New Year's Day.

  • Bank of America predicts an S&P 500 slump in 2022 — but it still believes in these 3 sectors

    The bank suggests going overweight on these sectors to avoid negative returns.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about losses. Specifically, let’s talk about individual stock losses during a time of generally rising markets. While these situations can define stocks that are fundamentally unsound, they can also highlight stocks that are primed for rapid gains. To start with, we’re still in a long-term bullish trend. It got started back in March of 2020, when the economy hit bottom during the initial stage of the pandemic crisis. Since then, that first bounce back up has turned into a strong and s

  • These stocks are down at least 20% from 2021 highs, but Wall Street sees them gaining as much as 87% in 2022

    More than 90 large-cap stocks are down at least 20% from their 2021 highs, but analysts love many of them, including JD.com, PayPal and Disney.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, December 30

    Markets closed down on Thursday in the penultimate session of 2021 as a thinly-traded last week of the year for Wall Street comes to a close. Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs and Uma Pattarkine, Investment Strategist at CenterSquare Investment Management joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Cathie Wood says inflation will 'unwind pretty quickly' and that stocks will probably be fine — here are 3 of her top picks to keep riding the bull

    Wood believes we're still in a strong bull market. Take advantage.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys in 2022

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio provides a mix of legacy and current investments. Fortunately, some companies in Buffett's portfolio continue to hold potential for investor returns. Investors wanting meaningful growth should consider companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • Citi raises price targets for EV makers, Biogen stock falls after Samsung rebuts acquisition report

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Citi's move to raise the price targets for key EV players Tesla, Ford, and GM, in addition to looking at the slumps Chinese tech companies are experiencing and Biogen's stock following after Samsung rebuts reports of acquisition.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    You don't have to be a millionaire -- or even a thousandaire -- to buy these two veteran companies with bright futures.