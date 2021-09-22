U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Five Strong Organizations Rebranded to form Teijin Automotive Technologies

  • Continental Structural Plastics, Inapal, Benet, CSP Victall and Teijin Automotive Center Europe are now unified under single brand called Teijin Automotive Technologies

  • Teijin Automotive Technologies, along with Teijin's automotive composites team in Japan, becomes industry-leading, global manufacturer of highly engineered products for automotive, heavy truck, marine and recreational vehicles

  • Singular organization has a global footprint and capability to creating solutions that make vehicles safer and more eco-friendly

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five strong organizations – Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), Inapal Plásticos, Benet Automotive, CSP Victall and Teijin Automotive Center Europe (TACE) – have come together under a single brand to form Teijin Automotive Technologies, a global leader in composite materials and solutions for the worldwide mobility industry.

Teijin Automotive Technologies Logo
Teijin Automotive Technologies Logo

Through this rebranding, Teijin Automotive Technologies becomes a proven manufacturer of highly-engineered materials for dynamic market divisions with the ability to supply consistent materials and components to customers across North America, Europe and Asia – a capability no other supplier can provide. Spanning several mobility related industries, including automotive, heavy truck, marine and recreational vehicle segments, the new organization which includes Teijin's automotive composites team in Japan, is positioned to provide advanced materials solutions through its 29 strategically located manufacturing and technical centers. Utilizing all the strengths from the previously separate companies, Teijin Automotive Technologies can provide unique solutions for the next generation of mobility.

"With the integration of these organizations, we can supply expertise in a wide range of materials allowing us to develop solutions that address our customers' most difficult design challenges," said Steve Rooney, CEO of Teijin Automotive Technologies and general manager, Teijin Composites Business Unit. "Now, as Teijin Automotive Technologies, we are able to develop new materials, source them where and when they are needed, and provide the expertise that meets the world's ever-changing mobility needs."

This move establishes a singular organization with a global footprint and 5,400 employees capable of combining world-class materials expertise with cutting-edge engineering and design to create solutions that make vehicles safer and more eco-friendly. By selecting the right material for the right application, Teijin Automotive Technologies creates components and systems that enable lighter, stronger, safer and more energy efficient vehicles. This unification further strengthens the organization's capabilities as a vertically integrated, full-service supplier that develops materials to meet customer needs today, while anticipating needs of tomorrow.

As an organization committed to sustainability and innovation, Teijin Automotive Technologies is currently engaged in a variety of research projects aimed at making its operations and products more environmentally friendly. These include carbon footprint analyses, complete life cycle assessment of composite materials, and material recycling processes.

"Teijin has a very strong commitment to sustainability and the society of the future, so we are engaged in a number of initiatives that support this commitment," Rooney explained. "By identifying sources of CO2 emissions in our materials and processes, we will identify ways to reduce our environmental impact and establish targets for long-term improvement."

Teijin Automotive Technologies' innovation awards include Automotive News PACE Awards, JEC Innovation Awards, multiple CAMX and SPE Innovation Awards, and the General Motors Supplier Innovation Award.

About Teijin Automotive Technologies

Teijin Automotive Technologies specializes in the development and production of advanced composite components – including carbon and glass fiber – for the global automotive and transportation industries and is an integral part of the Teijin Group of companies. The company is a worldwide leader in composite formulations with a focus on providing automakers with lightweight, durable products that enable design and packaging flexibility. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., USA, Teijin Automotive Technologies has 29 operations in 8 countries and employs more than 5,000 people. For more information, visit teijinautomotive.com.

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the fields of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Originally established as Japan's first rayon manufacturer in 1918, Teijin has evolved into a unique enterprise encompassing three core business domains: high-performance materials including aramid, carbon fibers and composites, and also resin and plastic processing, films, polyester fibers and products converting; healthcare including pharmaceuticals and home healthcare equipment for bone/joint, respiratory and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases, nursing care and pre-symptomatic healthcare; and IT including B2B solutions for medical, corporate and public systems as well as packaged software and B2C online services for digital entertainment. Deeply committed to its stakeholders, as expressed in the brand statement "Human Chemistry, Human Solutions," Teijin aims to be a company that supports the society of the future. The group comprises more than 170 companies and employs some 20,000 people across 20 countries worldwide. Teijin posted consolidated sales of JPY 836.5 billion (USD 7.7 billion) and total assets of JPY 1,036.4 billion (USD 9.5 billion) in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2021.

Contact:
Kim Zitny
+1 248.535.6944
kim.zitny@teijinautomotive.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-strong-organizations-rebranded-to-form-teijin-automotive-technologies-301382774.html

SOURCE Teijin Automotive Technologies

