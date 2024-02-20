These five Texas companies ranked highest on this years Forbes Fortune 500 list

Gas prices are displayed at the Exxon gas station off Riverside and Wickersham Lane on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Texas was once again a leading state on the annual Forbes Fortune 500 list in 2023. The Lone Star State was so well represented that it made up more than 10% of the list as it boasted 14 companies in the top 100, and 55 companies on the list in total.

At the top of the list, and a theme throughout, the trend for Texas companies was an emphasis on energy and technology. Name brands like Dell and Tesla were once again featured, but could not break into the top five in the state.

Here are the five biggest companies in Texas, measured by revenue, as ranked by the latest Forbes Fortune 500 list.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon

The company that posted the largest revenue in 2023 was Exxon Mobil, with a monstrous $413.6 billion revenue according to Forbes. This number was enough to give the oil giant a comfortable gap from second place, and even helped it leapfrog three places from 6th to 3rd on the 2023 Fortune list.

In what has become a popular spot for companies to set up shop, Exxon is headquartered in Irving. The company has roots in the state going back to 1919 when it purchased Humble Oil & Refining Company of Texas.

Mckesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation once again snuck into the top 10 of the Fortune 500 as it came in at 9th, just $17 billion ahead of California’s Chevron. The leading healthcare wholesaler generated a revenue of $263.9 billion, and was the third biggest healthcare company in the country — only behind CVS and UnitedHealth Group.

As previously mentioned, Irving is a popular choice for revenue giants, and McKesson is just another big company that calls the city home. The company was founded in New York City in 1883, but moved to Texas in 2019.

Phillips 66

A Phillips 66 station.

Phillips 66 earned a revenue of $175.7 billion in 2023 and this was enough to rank it as 17th on the list. This spike in revenue of more than $50 billion from 2022 also meant that Phillips 66 moved up 12 spots from 29th where it was found on the same list the year before.

Phillips 66 is headquartered in Houston, Tx and was founded in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. The oil company made the migration south into Texas in 2002 when it Merged with ConocoPhillips — a relationship that would result in a spin off split just 10 years later.

Story continues

Valero Energy

A Valero in Oklahoma City.

Valero came in just $4 billion behind Phillips 66 as it generated a revenue of $171.1 billion — enough to rank it 18th. However, despite falling just behind Phillips 66, Valero also saw a revenue spike of more than $60 billion that helped it climb from 30th to just inside the top 20.

Valero is a staple of San Antonio and is the first company on this list that was born and raised in the Lone Star State as it is still headquartered in the Alamo city.

AT&T

An AT&T flag stick at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January.

AT&T was ranked as the 30th biggest company in the U.S. and the 5th largest in Texas. Despite posting a revenue of $120.7 billion, AT&T is the only company in this article that regressed from the year prior.

A drop in revenue of almost $50 billion meant that AT&T slid from 13th on the same list in the prior year, to 30th this year. AT&T is also another company that migrated to Texas as it was started in Delaware in 1983, but is now headquartered in Dallas

Beck Andrew Salgado covers trending topics in the Austin business ecosystem for the American-Statesman. To share additional tips or insights with Salgado, email Bsalgado@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Forbes ranked these 5 Texas companies as the biggest in the state