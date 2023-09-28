Five things to know about Chico's FAS as it moves forward with Sycamore deal

Chico's FAS has announced plans to sell itself to a New York-based private equity firm for $1 billion.

With the sale, the Fort Myers-based retailer would go private, answering to a new boss – not shareholders. The buyer is Sycamore Partners, which has experience with a wide range of retailers.

Here are five things to know about Chico's FAS.

Who were the founders?

The company was founded by Marvin and Helene Gralnick, who met in Mexico in 1971. They have since retired.

When was Chico's founded?

Chico's was founded in 1983. It began with one 800-square-foot store on Sanibel Island that sold Mexican folk art and cloth sweaters.

Helene and Marvin Gralnick

Why the name Chico's?

The store was named for a friend's parrot.

When did the company go public?

Chico's went public on Nasdaq in 1993. In 2001, it moved to the New York Stock Exchange. Its ticker symbol is CHS. If the current deal goes through, it will no longer be publicly owned.

How many stores are there now?

As of July, the company operated 1,258 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 58 international franchise locations in Mexico and two franchise locations at U.S. airports. The company's merchandise is also for sale on its four websites: www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, and www.soma.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Want to know more about Chico's as Sycamore deal looms? Five facts.