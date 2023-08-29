Five things to know from Under Armour’s 2023 shareholder meeting

Under Armour has a new CEO and a new three-year plan to boost profitability. On Tuesday, executives touted both as key to boosting the Baltimore-based sports brand’s popularity and sales, especially in the U.S. home market.

During the company’s annual shareholder meeting, held virtually, Under Armour managers reinforced their commitment to strengthen the brand’s appeal, especially in the U.S. and elevate design of footwear, women’s apparel and an expanded “sportstyle” category.

The brand is zeroing in on varsity athletes ages 16 to 24 as target customers who can then influence a broader market. Such steps also are designed to help boost U.S. sales while expanding overseas momentum.

Kevin Plank, Under Armour founder, executive chairman and brand chief, introduced Stephanie Linnartz, a former Marriott International executive who became Under Armour CEO in February.

“I’ve been impressed with how quickly she dug into the business over the past six months, assessing our capabilities and leadership talent and focusing on the strategic priorities necessary to lead us toward reigniting profitable growth,” Plank told shareholders.

Here are some developments and goals Under Armour presented to shareholders.

Under Armour is moving toward becoming a “premium brand”

Under Armour has an opportunity to expand in the U.S. and elsewhere by offering more premium products in footwear, sportstyle and women’s gear, Linnartz said.

That will boost average selling prices and make the company more profitable, she said. Toward that end, the company is bringing in sneaker and branding experts to help design new athletic shoes. The brand also plans to simplify its various collections to bring attention to a few key groupings of apparel and footwear that will be marketed heavily.

Under Armour will make a bigger push into “sportstyle” category

Under Armour hopes to make a name for itself with products worn outside the gym, court and field by combining fashion with performance wear, Linnartz said.

Story continues

“We’re thinking about sportstyle through the Under Armour lens, because it fits at that intersection of where style and design meet performance,” Linnartz said. “Our athletes ... want more Under Armour in their non-active part of their day.”

In a first phase, Under Armour plans to re-merchandise some existing products, such as jogger pants and fleece items, that can be considered sportstyle. Next, the brand plans will launch new products in the category over the next nine to 12 months, she said.

Under Armour is betting heavily on new customer loyalty program

Earlier this month, Under Armour launched a U.S. customer loyalty program, a first of its kind for the brand, in which consumers can earn points through online and in-store purchases, product reviews and UA MapMyRun challenges that can be redeemed for $5 off their next purchase.

The company plans to integrate its UA Rewards program into its U.S. retail store network throughout the fall, Linnartz said. The company expects customers who sign up to become more engaged and loyal.

“It will be the backbone of the consumer strategy,” she said.

Under Armour plans more collaborative products

Under Armour plans to capitalize more on the popularity of athletes on its roster. Linnartz highlighted two collaborations, one with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is promoting Under Armour’s SlipSpeed footwear, with a slip-on heel designed to be worn as a sneaker or a slide.

And Linnartz noted that Under Armour extended its deal earlier this year with NBA superstar Steph Curry, one of the brand’s most high-profile athletes, to develop and promote styles of Curry’s signature Under Armour basketball shoes

Return profits to investors through share buybacks rather than dividends

In response to a shareholder question, David Bergman, Under Armour’s chief financial officer, said the company is currently focused on driving earnings per share.

“We’ll continue to evaluate those options, in addition to dividends, in the future,” he said. “But at this point, the dividend approach is not one that we’re overly focused on.”