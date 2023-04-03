The Five Traits That Separate the Best Workplace Cultures From the Rest, New Study by Fearless Culture Finds

Providing transparency and doing meaningful work are the most important traits of successful workplaces, according to a global study of over 5,000 professionals

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / 89% of executives agree that open and ongoing communication is the most important trait of the best company cultures, according to a new industry study by Fearless Culture.

The research, which surveyed 5,285 global professionals across various levels and company sizes, also discovered that a sense of community, high autonomy, and diversity of thought are vital to creating the best workplace cultures. At the same time, fearful environments, a lack of alignment, and leaders who don't abide by the rules were key indicators of the worst cultures.

Open and honest communication is a cornerstone of a healthy workplace - the most important trait - the study found. People blame poor communication for company failures, while effective communication increases productivity.

"When communication is open and honest, employees are more likely to contribute ideas," said Gustavo Razzetti, CEO of Fearless Culture. "Transparency is not about sharing everything but about not hiding critical information, especially bad news. People want to know the why, not just the what."

The ability to do great and meaningful work is the second most important trait, according to 76% of respondents.

"Employees want to feel like they are making a difference and contributing to something bigger than themselves. Working on projects that are challenging, impactful, and aligned with their purpose increases job satisfaction," added Razzetti.

Additional findings:

Trait #3: a sense of community. 71% of executives said fostering a sense of belonging and feeling part of a community is vital for company success. Who we work with matters more than the company we work for - respondents want to work with great people - both professionally and personally.

Trait #4: high autonomy. 56% of respondents feel motivated and empowered when they are free to make decisions and take ownership of their work. Autonomy and accountability go hand in hand in creating a positive workplace culture.

Trait #5: Diverse Perspectives. 52% of respondents believe that diversity of thought is the secret sauce of innovation. When employees feel valued and respected for who they are, they are more likely to contribute with original ideas.

The five traits that define the best cultures are: open and ongoing communication, doing great and meaningful work, belonging to a community, having high levels of autonomy, and welcoming diverse perspectives.

Companies that prioritize these five workplace culture traits could expect to see better job satisfaction, higher productivity, and increased profitability.

To learn more about the study: https://www.fearlessculture.design/blog-posts/5-things-that-separate-the-best-workplace-cultures-from-the-rest

About Fearless Culture

Founded by workplace consultant, speaker, and best-selling author Gustavo Razzetti, Fearless Culture helps organizations transform their culture via courageous conversations. Key services: culture mapping, culture assessment, and future state design. Some of its clients include Signify Health, Mars, Merck, Greenleaf Foods, and United Nations.

To learn more, visit https://www.fearlessculture.design/about.

