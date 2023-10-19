Five U.S. bars make World's 50 Best Bars list, three of them in New York City

A trendy Barcelona bar decorated in pastel pink and green hues has been named the world’s best bar of 2023.

Sips, located in the heart of Barcelona’s L'Antiga Esquerra de l'Eixample district has not only earned the title of best in the world, but also best in Europe, according to this year’s The World’s 50 Best Bars list, an annual ranking of bars determined by the votes of 680 drinks experts from across the globe.

Don’t be fooled by the cozy interior, Sips can turn into a “a dark and sultry hideaway” as soon as the sun begins to set. Esencia, a bar inside the bar offers customers a wine tasting experience of sorts that breaks down the signature cocktails they offer in sips.

There is the off chance that any one of their “wondrous creations” may be served in a metal cast of two hands, or a glass, depending on how colorful the cocktail, of course.

This is the second year in a row that a Barcelona bar has taken possession of the top spot.

"When we started Sips, we strongly believed that the bar was a beacon name itself. The drinks, music and the architecture of the bar itself are like 'little drops that fill the glass,' creating an experience that is unique to Sips,” Marc Álvarez, co-founder of Sips shared with CNBC.

World's 50 Best Bars ceremony honors international drinking community

Honorees from 28 different cities around the world were recognized at a live awards ceremony in Singapore on Tuesday, marking the first time the ceremony has been held in Asia.

Double Chicken Please in New York City was named second best for the first time, while Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City took third place.

The U.S. tied with England for most bars on the list, with a total of five U.S.-based bars included. Three of the bars named are in New York City. Café La Trova in Miami came in 24th place, while New Orleans bar Jewel of the South ranked 49 out of 50.

Mexico City follows the U.S. and London closely, with four bars making the list. Argentina and Singapore were the countries with the third most number of winning bars with three wins each.

Other special awards include the Roku Industry Icon awarded to Renato "Tato" Giovannoni of Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires and The Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award bestowed upon Röda Huset in Stockholm, among many other awards presented that night.

The World's 50 Best Bars 2023

The World’s 50 Best Bars List has been compiled annually since 2009 by U.K.-based business media company William Reed, the same group behind The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Hotels.

The goal of the list is to “celebrate the excellence of the international drinks sector and pay tribute to the visionary bartenders, enterprising bar owners and trailblazing brands that lead the charge in shaping cocktail culture around the world,” according to a news release by the company.

50. Galaxy Bar, Dubai, UAE

49. Jewel of the South, New Orleans

48. Atlas, Singapore

47. The Clumsies, Athens

46. Locale Firenze, Florence

45. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

44. L'Antiquario, Naples

43. Carnaval, Lima

42. 1930, Milan

41. Scarfes Bar, London

40. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai, UAE

39. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh

38. The Cambridge Public House, Paris

37. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

36. The SG Club, Tokyo

35. A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London

34. Argo, Hong Kong

33. Freni e Frizioni, Rome

32. Sago House, Singapore

31. Röda Huset, Stockholm

30. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

29. Wax On, Berlin

28. Satan’s Whiskers, London

27. Katana Kitten, New York

26. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

25. Baba au Rum, Athens

24. Café La Trova, Miami

23. Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne

22. Hanky Panky, Mexico City

21. Drink Kong, Rome

20. Coa, Hong Kong

19. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok

18. Zest, Seoul

17. Overstory, New York

16. Salmon Guru, Madrid

15. Maybe Sammy, Sydney

14. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

13. BKK Social Club, Bangkok

12. Line, Athens

11. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

10. Himkok, Oslo

9. Alquímico, Cartagena

8. Tayēr + Elementary, London

7. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

6. Little Red Door, Paris

5. Connaught Bar, London

4. Paradiso, Barcelona

3. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

2. Double Chicken Please, New York

1. Sips, Barcelona

