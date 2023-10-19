Five U.S. bars make World's 50 Best Bars list, three of them in New York City
A trendy Barcelona bar decorated in pastel pink and green hues has been named the world’s best bar of 2023.
Sips, located in the heart of Barcelona’s L'Antiga Esquerra de l'Eixample district has not only earned the title of best in the world, but also best in Europe, according to this year’s The World’s 50 Best Bars list, an annual ranking of bars determined by the votes of 680 drinks experts from across the globe.
Don’t be fooled by the cozy interior, Sips can turn into a “a dark and sultry hideaway” as soon as the sun begins to set. Esencia, a bar inside the bar offers customers a wine tasting experience of sorts that breaks down the signature cocktails they offer in sips.
There is the off chance that any one of their “wondrous creations” may be served in a metal cast of two hands, or a glass, depending on how colorful the cocktail, of course.
This is the second year in a row that a Barcelona bar has taken possession of the top spot.
"When we started Sips, we strongly believed that the bar was a beacon name itself. The drinks, music and the architecture of the bar itself are like 'little drops that fill the glass,' creating an experience that is unique to Sips,” Marc Álvarez, co-founder of Sips shared with CNBC.
World's 50 Best Bars ceremony honors international drinking community
Honorees from 28 different cities around the world were recognized at a live awards ceremony in Singapore on Tuesday, marking the first time the ceremony has been held in Asia.
Double Chicken Please in New York City was named second best for the first time, while Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City took third place.
The U.S. tied with England for most bars on the list, with a total of five U.S.-based bars included. Three of the bars named are in New York City. Café La Trova in Miami came in 24th place, while New Orleans bar Jewel of the South ranked 49 out of 50.
Mexico City follows the U.S. and London closely, with four bars making the list. Argentina and Singapore were the countries with the third most number of winning bars with three wins each.
Other special awards include the Roku Industry Icon awarded to Renato "Tato" Giovannoni of Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires and The Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award bestowed upon Röda Huset in Stockholm, among many other awards presented that night.
The World's 50 Best Bars 2023
The World’s 50 Best Bars List has been compiled annually since 2009 by U.K.-based business media company William Reed, the same group behind The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Hotels.
The goal of the list is to “celebrate the excellence of the international drinks sector and pay tribute to the visionary bartenders, enterprising bar owners and trailblazing brands that lead the charge in shaping cocktail culture around the world,” according to a news release by the company.
50. Galaxy Bar, Dubai, UAE
49. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
48. Atlas, Singapore
47. The Clumsies, Athens
46. Locale Firenze, Florence
45. Baltra Bar, Mexico City
44. L'Antiquario, Naples
43. Carnaval, Lima
42. 1930, Milan
41. Scarfes Bar, London
40. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai, UAE
39. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh
38. The Cambridge Public House, Paris
37. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
36. The SG Club, Tokyo
35. A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London
34. Argo, Hong Kong
33. Freni e Frizioni, Rome
32. Sago House, Singapore
31. Röda Huset, Stockholm
30. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires
29. Wax On, Berlin
28. Satan’s Whiskers, London
27. Katana Kitten, New York
26. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires
25. Baba au Rum, Athens
24. Café La Trova, Miami
23. Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne
22. Hanky Panky, Mexico City
21. Drink Kong, Rome
20. Coa, Hong Kong
19. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok
18. Zest, Seoul
17. Overstory, New York
16. Salmon Guru, Madrid
15. Maybe Sammy, Sydney
14. Jigger & Pony, Singapore
13. BKK Social Club, Bangkok
12. Line, Athens
11. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires
10. Himkok, Oslo
9. Alquímico, Cartagena
8. Tayēr + Elementary, London
7. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
6. Little Red Door, Paris
5. Connaught Bar, London
4. Paradiso, Barcelona
3. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
2. Double Chicken Please, New York
1. Sips, Barcelona
