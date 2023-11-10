These five new upgrades greeted Augusta grocery shoppers at a National Hills supermarket

A rendering of the Harper Franklin Avenue Kroger sits on the store's future site after the groundbreaking ceremony in Augusta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2022. Augusta's Kroger on Washington Road has just unveiled more than $1 million in renovations.

A supermarket that’s served the National Hills area for more than 30 years has reopened with more than $1 million in redesign work.

Employees of the Washington Walk Kroger, 2801 Washington Rd., marked the event this week with its community partners – Westside High, Tutt Middle and A. Brian Merry Elementary schools; and Golden Harvest Food Bank.

The store first opened in 1987. Now, here are five parts of the refurbished Augusta store that the Kroger Co. has added, expanded or rebuilt:

An artisan bread table. In 2019, Kroger unveiled a new line of all-natural, European-style artisan breads. Kroger bakery director Pam Gregory told trade publication Grocery Dive that the company’s bakery team “partnered with a family-owned business that specializes in European, long-fermentation style baking.”

A new olive bar. The name is deceptive – it's not just olives. Kroger also offers freshly prepared antipasti-style foods such as stuffed grape leaves.

New cake cases. Kroger will fill custom orders for cakes, but it also offers several premade cakes and other bakery items in these updated refrigerated cases.

A new dairy island. In 2017, Kroger bought the iconic Murray’s New York City-based deli brand and opened Murray’s Cheese locations inside its stores. That greatly expanded its selections of artisan cheeses, which in turn demanded more floor space.

New belted self-checkout lanes. Kroger is no stranger to electronic grocery scanning. In 1972, a suburban Cincinnati Kroger was the first store in America to experiment with automated scanners. Today, self-scanners are common and popular, which is why Augusta’s Kroger added two new belted self-checkout lanes.

