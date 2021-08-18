Five years in a row: STACK remains on Inc. 5000 list in 2021

Industry-leading preconstruction SaaS among the fastest-growing companies in the nation

CINCINNATI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STACK Construction Technologies, which provides cloud-based preconstruction collaboration software for construction contractors, has been nationally recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation after being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year. The company was ranked 2,696 in 2021.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized for our tremendous growth, and to be mentioned among some other great companies shows that our software is among the best in the nation," said Phillip Ogilby, CEO and Co-founder of STACK. "Appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for five straight years is a clear indicator that our company has no intentions of slowing down. STACK has revolutionized the preconstruction industry and allowed businesses to streamline processes in a way that saves time while improving accuracy and workflow. We will continue to grow and present our clients with innovative solutions that are paramount in today's environment."

STACK has proven to be a major contributor to the digitization efforts and technology revolution happening in the construction industry. With the ability to help contractors perform accurate takeoffs, create detailed estimates and proposals, and collaborate with cloud-based technology anytime, their SaaS platform has helped teams perform with unrivaled efficiency. Plus, with their recent acquisition of SmartUse, they are extending their reach into a construction phase of the project lifecycle – a move that without doubt will continue to drive high growth for the company.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands August 20.

STACK Construction Technologies is the industry's leading cloud-based preconstruction platform for preconstruction professionals. STACK provides a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. STACK delivers easy-to-use takeoff, estimating, and proposal solutions for thousands of subcontractors, general contractors, suppliers, and manufacturers to ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability. Our solution powers seamless plan and document management, real-time collaboration, and a more efficient digital preconstruction workflow.

For more information on how STACK software is helping preconstruction teams gain visibility, insight, and alignment throughout the bid process, visit stackct.com.

