U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.25
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,183.00
    -76.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.75
    +11.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.37
    +0.78 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.92
    +1.80 (+11.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7950
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,849.02
    -2,261.68 (-4.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.52
    -61.83 (-5.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.31
    -21.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Five years in a row: STACK remains on Inc. 5000 list in 2021

·3 min read

Industry-leading preconstruction SaaS among the fastest-growing companies in the nation

CINCINNATI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STACK Construction Technologies, which provides cloud-based preconstruction collaboration software for construction contractors, has been nationally recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation after being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year. The company was ranked 2,696 in 2021.

STACK Construction Technologies has been nationally recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation after being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year.
STACK Construction Technologies has been nationally recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation after being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized for our tremendous growth, and to be mentioned among some other great companies shows that our software is among the best in the nation," said Phillip Ogilby, CEO and Co-founder of STACK. "Appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for five straight years is a clear indicator that our company has no intentions of slowing down. STACK has revolutionized the preconstruction industry and allowed businesses to streamline processes in a way that saves time while improving accuracy and workflow. We will continue to grow and present our clients with innovative solutions that are paramount in today's environment."

STACK has proven to be a major contributor to the digitization efforts and technology revolution happening in the construction industry. With the ability to help contractors perform accurate takeoffs, create detailed estimates and proposals, and collaborate with cloud-based technology anytime, their SaaS platform has helped teams perform with unrivaled efficiency. Plus, with their recent acquisition of SmartUse, they are extending their reach into a construction phase of the project lifecycle – a move that without doubt will continue to drive high growth for the company.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands August 20.

ABOUT STACK

STACK Construction Technologies is the industry's leading cloud-based preconstruction platform for preconstruction professionals. STACK provides a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. STACK delivers easy-to-use takeoff, estimating, and proposal solutions for thousands of subcontractors, general contractors, suppliers, and manufacturers to ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability. Our solution powers seamless plan and document management, real-time collaboration, and a more efficient digital preconstruction workflow.

For more information on how STACK software is helping preconstruction teams gain visibility, insight, and alignment throughout the bid process, visit stackct.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-years-in-a-row-stack-remains-on-inc-5000-list-in-2021-301357602.html

SOURCE STACK Construction Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • GSK and R/GA Ventures are launching a health studio for startups

    GSK Next, the innovation arm of GlaxoSmithKlein, is launching a new mentorship and business development program. Called the Re/Wire Health Studio, the program will eventually select six startups that will win access to nine weeks of mentoring, business development expertise and cash grants. The Re/Wire Health Studio is designed for growth and early-stage startups focused on “everyday health.”

  • ESG Fireside Chat: You, Me, and ESG - Uniting Sustainability and Finance

    Presenters: Mandi McReynolds, Steve Soter

  • Stagwell (STGW) To Host Investor Introduction Event In September 2021

    Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today it will host an investor event on September 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET. Credentialed press are invited to register. Visit this link to reserve a spot.

  • For British agency Ascendant, growth marketing is much more than a set of tactics

    Growth marketing is often misconceived as a set of tactics when it's much more: It is a process that startups need to put in place in their early days that will scale as their customer base and internal teams grow. This is where British growth agency Ascendant shines, Robyn Weatherley, head of marketing at Thirdfort, let us know via our growth marketing survey. Ascendant's consultants haven't just helped the British legal tech startup execute growth tactics, she wrote: "They’ve helped us set up the framework to keep executing on those whether we are five, 50 or 500 people."

  • Goodway Group Wins Second Consecutive MarTech Breakthrough Award

    International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

  • China steps up tech scrutiny with new rules

    China on Tuesday made moves to tighten its grip on the tech sector.It published detailed rules aimed at tackling unfair competition and the handling of critical data.Beijing has been seeking more control on internet platforms in recent months.It says they have been abusing market power to stifle competition.And misusing consumer information.Regulators have issued hefty fines to companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and social media company Tencent as part of the widening crackdownShares in Hong Kong-listed internet stocks slid after the rules were published.They state that internet operators "must not assist in the implementation of unfair competition on the Internet, disrupt the order of market competition, or affect fair transactions in the market".Specifically, the regulator stated, business operators should not use data or algorithms to hijack traffic or influence users' choices.Companies would also be barred from fabricating or spreading misleading information to damage the reputation of competitors.The draft rules are open to public feedback before a September 15th deadline.

  • Comcast Business Helps Salem Florist’s Business Blossom with Enhanced Connectivity

    Business Internet and Phone Solutions Bolster Green Thumb Flower Box’s Operations

  • Black Card Meets Crypto Security: Join CompoSecure CEO in Fireside Chat Wednesday at 2PM EDT

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO & President of CompoSecure on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 2pm EDT to discuss the company’s positioning in the metal cards market, the use of manufacturing scale and security know-how to build Arculus, a cryptocurrency hardware cold-storage wallet. CompoSecure is […]

  • 2020 Sustainability Report: A Letter From the CEO

    Like many firms in the Engineering and Consulting industry, 2020 proved to be a challenging business environment for us. Employees were forced to work from home, much of our routine work was put on...

  • xentral, an ERP platform for SMBs, raises $75M Series B from Tiger Global and Meritech

    Enterprise Resource Planning systems have traditionally been the preserve of larger companies, but in recent years the amount of data small to medium-sized businesses can generate has increased to the point where even SMEs/SMBs can get into the world of ERP. At the beginning of the year we covered the $20 million Series A funding of xentral, a German startup that develops ERP for online small businesses, but it clearly didn’t plan to stop there. It has now raised a $75 million Series B funding from Tiger Global and Meritech, following up from existing investors Sequoia Capital, Visionaries Club (a B2B-focused VC out of Berlin) and Freigeist.

  • Small business optimism dips in July amid labor shortage concerns

    Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero breaks down National Federation of Independent Business' report on small business sentiment and inflation concerns from small business owners.

  • Global Tax Management Named Among Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

    Corporate tax firm secures place on the list for the second time in less than 10 years, with three-year revenue growth of 58%

  • FPT Software’s akaChain and Canow Partners to Facilitate Seamless and Colossal Sports Fan Community in Japan

    HANOI, Vietnam, August 17, 2021--FPT Software’s enterprise blockchain platform akaChain has joined hands with Tokyo-based sports merchandising company Canow to develop and launch YELLtum – a blockchain-backed customer loyalty platform. YELLtum can radically improve Canow’s customer experience and expects to host a large community of approximately 300,000 customers and 3,000 member stores by Q4 2022.

  • Venbridge Partners with Business Improvement Group to Bring No-Interest SR&ED Financing to Technology Companies

    Venbridge, a leading provider of growth loans to Canadian technology companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announces the launch of the Growth Capital solution with the Business Improvement Group (BIG). The platform enables technology companies to access their SR&ED tax credits as part of their claim preparation process through their SR&ED consultant and provides loan approvals with a proprietary artificial intelligence-powered assessment system that utilizes Venbridge's data

  • Biden administration seeks to control banking, technology, transportation to serve a woke agenda

    The U.S. government was successful in accelerating the development of COVID vaccines and despite inconsistent choices among the states and recently inept messaging regarding masks from the Center for Disease Control, we will endure the Delta variant without too much disrupting our economy again. As Saul Alinsky said and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel appropriated, “never let a crisis go to waste.” Tapping pre-COVID frustration with mismanaged globalization, income inequality and monopoly abuses, Biden administration actions and proposed policy change appear to embrace, more or less in whole, critical race theory and the policy prescriptions that follow its analyses.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • T-Mobile is looking into a hack of 100 million customers’ data. Here’s what to do if you think that your data was leaked

    A hacker on an online forum claimed to be selling T-Mobile (TMUS) customers’ private data, including names, Social Security numbers, addresses, phone numbers and drivers license information. Vice’s Motherboard first reported the incident and confirmed the data appeared to be that of T-Mobile customers. “We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said Sunday.

  • Why it's about to get easier for good renters to become first-time homebuyers

    There's a payoff if you make your rent payments on time.

  • Cardano (ADA) Investment Products Lead Weekly Crypto Inflows With $1.3M As Bitcoin, Ethereum Lose $23M

    What Happened: Institutions appear to have favored Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) this week as the altcoin recorded $1.3 million in inflows, even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) focused funds saw major outflows. According to data from CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw a sixth consecutive week of outflows which cumulatively amounted to $115 million. Bitcoin recorded $22 million in weekly outflows, while Ethereum lost $1.1 million over the week. Meanwhile, institutions i

  • How two Indian techies bootstrapped their way to build the country’s first crypto unicorn

    On Aug. 10, CoinDCX said it has raised $90 million in a Series C funding round at a valuation of $1.1 billion from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, Coinbase Ventures, Block.one, and Jump Capital.