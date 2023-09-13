When Will Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Breakeven?

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$71m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$17m, the US$1.1b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Fiverr International's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 9 of the American Professional Services analysts is that Fiverr International is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$8.8m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 77% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Fiverr International given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Fiverr International currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

