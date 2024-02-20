Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Is About To Turn The Corner

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. The US$1.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$71m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.3m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Fiverr International's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Fiverr International is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 American Professional Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$15m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 81%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Fiverr International's upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Fiverr International is its debt-to-equity ratio of 141%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Fiverr International which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Fiverr International, take a look at Fiverr International's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should look at:

