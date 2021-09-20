U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,333.51
    -99.48 (-2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.65
    -784.23 (-2.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,625.04
    -418.92 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.30
    -77.57 (-3.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.50
    -1.47 (-2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    +12.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    -0.14 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0080 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4040
    -0.4910 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,578.50
    -4,046.64 (-8.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.09
    -49.30 (-4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Fivetran hauls in $565M on $5.6B valuation, acquires competitor HVR for $700M

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Fivetran, the data connectivity startup, had a big day today. For starters it announced a $565 million investment on $5.6 billion valuation, but it didn't stop there. It also announced its second acquisition this year, snagging HVR, a data integration competitor that had raised over $50M, for $700 million in cash and stock.

The company last raised a $100 million Series C on a $1.2 billion valuation, increasing the valuation by over 5x. As with that Series C, Andreessen Horowitz was back leading the round with participation from other double dippers General Catalyst, CEAS Investments, Matrix Partners and other unnamed firms or individuals. New investors ICONIQ Capital, D1 Capital Partners and YC Continuity also came along for the ride. The company reports it has now raised $730 million.

The HVR acquisition represents a hefty investment for the startup, grabbing a company for a price that is almost equal to all the money it has raised to date, but it provides a way to expand its market quickly by buying a competitor. Earlier this year Fivetran acquired Teleport Data as it continues to add functionality and customers via acquisition.

"The acquisition — a cash and stock deal valued at $700 million — strengthens Fivetran’s market position as one of the data integration leaders for all industries and all customer types," the company said in a statement.

Fivetran snares $100M Series C on $1.2B valuation for data connectivity solution

While that may smack of corporate marketing speak, there is some truth to it, as pulling data from multiple sources, sometimes in siloed legacy systems is a huge challenge for companies and both Fivetran and HVR have developed tools to provide the pipes to connect various data sources and put it to work across a business.

Data is central to a number of modern enterprise practices including customer experience management, which takes advantage of customer data to deliver customized experiences based on what you know about them, and data is the main fuel for machine learning models, which use it to understand and learn how a process works. Fivetran and HVR provide the nuts and bolts infrastructure to move the data around to where it's needed, connecting to various applications like Salesforce, Box or Airtable, databases like Postgres SQL or data repositories like Snowflake or Databricks.

Whether bigger is better remains to be seen, but Fivetran is betting that it will be in this case as it makes its way along the startup journey. The transaction has been approved by both company's boards. The deal is still subject to standard regulatory approval, but Fivetran is expecting it to close in October

