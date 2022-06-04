U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.58 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.16 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +3.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    -18.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.33 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8600
    +0.9900 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,730.72
    -676.34 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.58
    -19.22 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Fix California's Broken Public Mental Health Care

·1 min read

SACRAMENTO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest union of fully-licensed medical doctors will rally outside the State Capitol to demand California fix its broken public mental health system. At issue is doctors who cannot spend enough time with patients because 52 percent of the psychiatric doctor positions across State mental hospitals are unfilled, and 48 percent of the psychiatric doctor positions across the State prison system are unfilled.

Five California state prisons had no psychiatrists at all to treat patients' mental health issues.

"California is in a mental health crisis, and the signs are obvious for all of us to see," said Dr. Stuart A. Bussey, President of the Sacramento-based Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD). "We all see the homelessness, crime, and inmate recidivism. That's why it is critical we address this shortage in badly needed care now."

DATE: Monday, June 6, 2022

TIME: 12 pm - 2 pm

PLACE: West side of the State Capitol in Sacramento, California (1305 10th Street)

Sue Wilson,
(510)926-0408,
communications@uapd.com




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fix-californias-broken-public-mental-health-care-301561309.html

SOURCE Union of American Physicians and Dentists

