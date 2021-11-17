Need to fix your iPhone 12 or 13? You can soon do it yourself using Apple's Self Service Repair

The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Customers with an iPhone 12 or 13 have one more option for repairing a broken smartphone: They can fix it themselves.

On Wednesday, Apple introduced Self Service Repair, which gives consumers access to the same parts, tools and manuals to fix an iPhone as service providers authorized by Apple and independent repair shops.

The initial rollout of the repair service will be available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, but will soon support Mac computers with M1 chips. The service will launch early next year in the U.S. and expand to more countries throughout 2022.

Apple in a statement emphasized the program is meant for customers with experience repairing electronics.

"For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair," the company said.

The decision comes amid an increased effort supporting consumers' right to repair their own devices. In July, the Federal Trade Commission unanimously adopted a policy statement supporting the right to repair, including increased enforcements and potentially new regulations.

The move followed a broader executive order by President Joe Biden promoting competition within the American economy, which would pave the way for consumers to earn the right to repair their devices.

Apple's program will focus at first on common repairs, such as the screen, battery and camera. Apple will open up the repair program to other fixes later next year.

"Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed," Apple's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams, said in a statement.

Before a customer can even attempt a repair, Apple will require them to review a repair manual, then order the necessary parts and tools through a repair store online. Customers returning used parts to recycle will get a credit.

