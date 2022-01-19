U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.75
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,283.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,169.50
    -36.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,092.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.68
    +1.25 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3603
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6670
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,341.04
    +50.34 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.15
    -0.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,744.84
    -512.41 (-1.81%)
     

Fixed Asset Management Software Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with AccuFund Inc. & Acumatica Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 34% of the growth will originate from North America for the fixed asset management software market. The US and Jamaica are the key markets for fixed asset management software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The high adoption of enterprise asset management will facilitate the fixed asset management software market growth in North America over the forecast period. The fixed asset management software market is expected to grow by USD 2.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 11.32% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Fixed Asset Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Fixed Asset Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - View FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Fixed Asset Management Software Market Analysis Report by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/fixed-asset-management-software-market-industry-analysis

Fixed asset management software market - Driver & challenge

The fixed asset management software market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based deployment solutions. However, the factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of key Fixed Asset Management Software Players with offerings:

The fixed asset management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • AccuFund Inc. - The company offers fixed asset management software such as Financial Management Solution which includes grants management, payroll, human resources management, budget development, loan tracking, and automation workflow.

  • Acumatica Inc. - The company offers fixed asset management software that can be used to create accurate financial reports, maximize tax benefits, and meet compliance requirements.

  • Bloomberg LP - The company offers fixed asset management software such as Fixed Assets Depreciation Software which reduces IT spending, is accurate and compliant and easily reconciles between periods and books.

  • EAZY ERP - The company offers fixed asset management software such as Fixed Assets Management Module that includes assets purchase details, warranty, insurance, AMC and maintenance details, manual depreciation rates, location, user, and other details of the asset, and many more.

  • Infor Inc. - The company offers fixed asset management software such as Assets solutions which ensures better asset performance, reduced downtime, improve labor productivity, minimize inventory, increase warranty cost recovery, and decrease energy consumption.

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Fixed Asset Management Software Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • On-premise - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cloud - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Fixed Asset Management Software Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
Telecom Expense Management Software Market -The telecom expense management software market share should rise by USD 1.71 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 12.14%. Download a free sample now!

Harbor Management Software Market -The harbor management software market has the potential to grow by USD 17.32 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. Download a free sample now!

Fixed Asset Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.50

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and Jamaica

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AccuFund Inc., Acumatica Inc., Bloomberg LP, EAZY ERP, Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Multiview Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, and SAP SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fixed-asset-management-software-market---34-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-evolving-opportunities-with-accufund-inc--acumatica-inc-17000-technavio-reports-301462084.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Why Apple Sank Along With the Stock Market Today

    It's not the "A" tech stock investors were clamoring for on the day, plus there was some discouraging legal news for the company.

  • Ford Sees $8.2 Billion Gain on Its Investment Following Rivian’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oi

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • This Defensive Consumer Stock Fell More Than 2 Meme Stock Darlings Today

    Wall Street was in a foul mood on Tuesday, and major market benchmarks finished the day with substantial losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was the best performer on the day despite finishing down more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had much larger losses on a percentage basis that pushed that index into 10% correction territory. Long-term investors weren't all that shocked to see some popular meme stocks take big hits in the downward-moving market.

  • Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here's the Bank That's Truly Getting Crushed

    Another round of earnings from bank stocks came out to begin the new week, and investors weren't entirely pleased with the trends that they're seeing. Industry giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) saw a substantial pullback after releasing its results, but its decline was small compared to those that another bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency sector suffered Tuesday morning. Below, you'll learn more about Goldman's results and then find out which bank stock is down even more sharply.

  • Why Romeo Power Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) are sinking amid a day of sell-offs for the broader market. In addition to bearish pressures impacting the market, Romeo Power stock also seems to be losing ground due to a recently announced change for its management team. Romeo Power's recent press release stated that Anne Devine will take over the COO position roughly a month from today.