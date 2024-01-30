Fixed energy deals risk leaving households paying £130 more as price cap falls

Energy

Households signing up for fixed tariff energy bills could end up paying around £130 more for a year’s electricity and gas than if they had stuck to the price cap, according to analysts.

Consultancy Cornwall Insight and analysts at bank Investec predict that energy prices will fall throughout the coming year, with current 12-month tariffs on offer likely to be priced above the level offered later in 2024.

The price cap system limits what suppliers can charge domestic consumers. It covers the price per unit of gas and electricity, plus the standing charges for the wires and pipes supplying energy to homes.

The cap currently stands at £1,928 for a typical dual-fuel consumer paying by direct debit but is predicted to fall to £1,620 from April and then to £1,497 from July. The actual price cap is set by Ofgem, the government’s energy regulator.

Cornwall Insight’s Domestic Tariff Report showed the cheapest fixed rate tariff currently available to all customers is £1,753 per year.

While this is below the current price cap, it is £133 above where the price cap is expected to sit come spring.

It means customers signing up for fixed deals today could end up paying more for a year’s worth of power than those buying deals come June.

James Mabey at Cornwall Insight said: “After a slow comeback, fixed energy deals have started to attract more customers, with the guaranteed rates proving increasingly appealing to those seeking to protect themselves from further economic instability.

“With some fixed energy tariffs dipping below the existing price cap, it’s understandably tempting to sign up. However, there is a risk these deals might not translate to actual savings come April, when a significant decrease in the price cap is projected.

“It is important consumers weigh the immediate appeal of a slightly lower price against the potential for larger savings down the line.”

Rival analysts Investec said there were fixed price offers below the current level of the cap but above what would be on offer come April.

Fixed tariffs offer the benefit of locked-in energy rates, usually for a year or more. However, if variable energy prices come down and customers want to switch before the end of their contract, they could incur a large exit fee. There are currently 35 fixed rate tariffs available in the market.

While the April price cap level could still shift before February’s official announcement, Ofgem is already two-thirds of the way through the “observation window” used to calculate the cap’s wholesale element, meaning substantial change is unlikely. Prices are forecast to remain lower than current levels throughout 2024.

The lack of competitively priced fixed-rate energy deals in the market has been partly blamed on the Market Stabilisation Charge (MSC), which requires all energy companies that sign-up new customers to make a payment to the supplier that is losing the customer. The temporary policy was introduced to help energy suppliers navigate volatile swings in wholesale markets.

The policy stops on March 31 and it is hoped more fixed price deals will be introduced after it ends.

Suppliers’ hands are also tied by a ban on enticing new customers with cheaper deals than those on offer to existing customers.

