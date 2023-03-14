Fixed Income Analysts Society, Inc (FIASI) Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Honorees

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1995, the Fixed Income Analysts Society has recognized leaders and pioneers who have transformed capital markets and provided enduring legacies with a formal celebration of their accomplishments. This unique gala serves multiple purposes for the investment community by assembling past, present and future generations and celebrating the outstanding contributions of a select few. We are pleased to announce this year's Fixed Income "Hall of Fame" honorees:

- Steve Berkley, Chief Executive Officer, Bloomberg Index Services Limited

- Robert C Michele, CIO and Head of Global Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities at J.P. Morgan Asset Management

- Barbara Novick, Co-Founder and Former Vice Chair, BlackRock

These three professionals have distinguished themselves consistently for decades by providing exemplary service to their clients, firms, colleagues and communities. Consequently, their legacies for the industry and future generations of investors are expected to be long lasting.

FIASI employs a rigorous process to evaluate numerous qualified candidates for this prestigious award. As part of our vetting process, past FIASI Hall of Fame recipients and previous FIASI Presidents review a broad range of market participants and researchers. The FIASI Board further reviews candidate accomplishments, legacy and community contributions before selecting its honorees.

According to Monica Aggarwal, President of FIASI, "extensive deliberations by our Advisory Committee led to the selection of three very deserving Hall of Fame honorees. These three individuals have made long lasting contributions to the capital markets and thousands of people working therein. After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, FIASI is thrilled to resume this important tradition in-person later this year.

FIASI's annual Hall of Fame gala provides a festive venue for market participants to recognize our industry's leading executives. The 2023 celebration will be held on Sept 26th at the Union League Club in New York City. Those interested in recognizing the achievements of Mr. Berkley, Mr. Michele and Ms. Novick by purchasing a table, attending the gala or placing a congratulatory advert in the event brochure should contact one of the FIASI representatives listed below.

Story continues

Mark Howard, FIASI Hall of Fame Chair (mhowardbcs@aol.com)

Monica Aggarawal, FIASI President (aggarwalmonica@yahoo.com)

Lauren Nauser, FIASI Executive Director (nauser@fiasi.org)

FOLLOW US: #FIASI_HOF, #FIASI

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fixed-income-analysts-society-inc-fiasi-announces-2023-hall-of-fame-honorees-301771600.html

SOURCE Fixed Income Analysts Society