Fixed income assets management market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fixed-income assets management market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.71 trillion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 11.87 trillion. North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fixed Income Assets Management Market 2023-2027

Global fixed income assets management market - Five forces

The global fixed income assets management market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global fixed income assets management market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global fixed income assets management market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (core and alternative), end-user (enterprises and individuals), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The core segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The core fixed income (CFI) strategy is a value-oriented fixed-income strategy that focuses on investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade fixed-income securities. It involves a significant amount of research and risk management to deliver consistent, solid performance. The increasing focus on securitized assets and consistent performance will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global fixed income assets management market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fixed income assets management market.

North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. It is expected to be the largest segment of the global fixed-income assets management market due to the high level of trading activity and the presence of the equity market in the US.

Global Fixed Income Assets Management Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing investment in fixed income is a key factor in the growth of the global fixed income assets management market.

Fixed income assets and securities are investment options that provide investors with a predictable stream of cash flow, usually in the form of a fixed interest rate or dividends. These investments are considered less risky than stocks and provide a steady income. They are often used by investors who want to save money and avoid market risk.

Due to such advantages of investments, individuals and companies invest in fixed income assets, increasing the demand for fixed income asset management services. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of bond ETFs is a key growth trend in the global fixed income assets management market.

A Bond ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) is a type of ETF that holds a diversified portfolio of corporate or government bonds. These types of ETFs have the potential for strong growth as they provide a cost-efficient and easy way for investors to gain exposure to the bond market.

Bond ETFs enable efficient trading of securities that would otherwise be difficult and expensive to acquire separately.

According to BlackRock, trading individual bonds in more than 50 countries can be up to 65 times more expensive than bond ETFs. As a result, more investors are expected to show interest in bond ETFs, which will stimulate market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Transaction risks are a major challenge for the growth of the global fixed-income assets management market .

Transaction risks refer to the potential loss that a company may face due to fluctuations in exchange rates when conducting financial transactions or holding accounts in a foreign currency.

These risks can be mitigated through the use of financial instruments such as forward contracts and options. Additionally, buying or selling fixed-income investments in foreign currencies can also lead to potential losses due to changes in exchange rates. Such transaction risks may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this fixed income assets management market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fixed income assets management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fixed income assets management market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fixed income assets management market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fixed income assets management market vendors

Fixed Income Assets Management Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9.71 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Adobe Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, Franklin Templeton Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd, HDFC Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ICICI Bank Ltd., IDFC AMC, International Business Machines Corp., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., State Bank of India, Synaptics Inc., UTI Mutual Fund., Wellington Management Co. LLP, WSP Global Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fixed income assets management market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End users Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Core - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Alternative - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

12.5 Adobe Inc.

12.6 Brookfield Business Partners LP

12.7 HDFC Ltd.

12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

12.9 ICICI Bank Ltd.

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

12.11 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

12.12 Oracle Corp.

12.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.

12.14 State Bank of India

12.15 UTI Mutual Fund.

12.16 WSP Global Inc.

12.17 Zebra Technologies Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

