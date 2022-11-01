Fixed LTE Market to grow by USD 56.26 Bn by 2026, Increase In Public Communication Network Operators And Telecom Vendors to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fixed LTE Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the fixed LTE market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 56.26 billion. 33% of the market growth originates from North America. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fixed LTE Market 2022-2026

Fixed LTE Market: Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Fixed LTE Market: Segmentation

Solution

Geography

Fixed LTE Market: Vendors Insights

The global LTE market is fragmented due to the presence of many local and global vendors. Some of the countries that are the major markets for this segment are the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and New Zealand. Any advances in technology could make existing products obsolete. Therefore, vendors need to incorporate the latest technologies in their offerings to remain competitive in the market. It is also necessary for them to distinguish their products and services from other players in the market.

Fixed LTE Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.26% Market growth 2022-2026 $56.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Aztech Technologies Pte Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., GUANGZHOU V SOLUTION TELECOMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., Infinite Electronics Inc., MAXCOMM Co Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Nokia Corp., Sagemcom, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Technicolor SA, Telefonica SA, Telenet Systems Pvt. Ltd., Telrad Networks Ltd., United States Cellular Corp., ZTE Corp., and Zyxel Communications Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Solution

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Solution

5.3 LTE infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Other solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Solution

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AT and T Inc.

10.4 Aztech Technologies Pte Ltd.

10.5 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

10.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.7 Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd.

10.8 NETGEAR Inc.

10.9 Sagemcom

10.10 Telenet Systems Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 ZTE Corp.

10.12 Zyxel Communications Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

