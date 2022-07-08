U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,895.50
    -9.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,346.00
    -21.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,072.00
    -66.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.40
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.54
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.00
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0148
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.24
    -0.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8900
    -0.1190 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,516.24
    +1,035.46 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.64
    +20.32 (+4.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.84
    -35.24 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

8 July 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES     

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 12 July 2022

Effective from 12 July 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 12 July 2022 to 12 October 2022:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030491915, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 12 July 2022: 0.9130% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment


Recommended Stories