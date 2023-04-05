Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 5 April 2023

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 11 April 2023

Effective from 11 April 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 11 April 2023 to 11 July 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030495825, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 11 April 2023: 4.0550% pa

The new coupon rates will apply from 11 April 2023 to 10 July 2023:

DK0030505805, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 11 April 2023: 4.0550% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

