Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 April 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 26 April 2023

Effective from 26 April 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 26 April 2023 to 26 July 2023:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030482765, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 26 April 2023: 4.5340% pa
DK0030513585, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 26 April 2023: 7.2467% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

