Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

27 July 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 29 July 2022

Effective from 29 July 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 29 July 2022 to 28 October 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030482922, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 29 July 2022: 2.3740% pa

DK0030504915, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 29 July 2022: 1.2380% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

