Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 January 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 26 January 2023

Effective from 26 January 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 26 January 2023 to 26 April 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030482765, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 26 January 2023: 3.9380% pa

DK0030513585, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 26 January 2023: 6.6000% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

