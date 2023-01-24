U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

·1 min read
To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 January 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 26 January 2023

Effective from 26 January 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 26 January 2023 to 26 April 2023:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030482765, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 26 January 2023: 3.9380% pa
DK0030513585, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 26 January 2023: 6.6000% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment


