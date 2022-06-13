Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

13 June 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 15 June 2022

Effective from 15 June 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 15 June 2022 to 15 September 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030491162, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 15 June 2022: 1.5930% pa

