U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,807.25
    -91.75 (-2.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,802.00
    -586.00 (-1.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,484.75
    -355.25 (-3.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.90
    -45.70 (-2.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.83
    -1.84 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.40
    -16.10 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.31 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0458
    -0.0068 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.20
    +7.11 (+27.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2182
    -0.0127 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3970
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,984.38
    -3,518.85 (-12.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.30
    -154.30 (-23.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.11
    -117.41 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

13 June 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES     

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 15 June 2022

Effective from 15 June 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 15 June 2022 to 15 September 2022:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030491162, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 15 June 2022: 1.5930% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.


Attachment


