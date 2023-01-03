U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

3 January 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES     

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 5 January 2023

Effective from 5 January 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 5 January 2023 to 5 April 2023:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030494935, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 5 January 2023: 2.9220% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment


