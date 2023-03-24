U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

·1 min read
To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 March 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES        

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 April 2023

Effective from 1 April 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023:

Uncapped bonds
DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 April 2023: 3.2650% pa
DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 April 2023: 3.2050% pa
DK0009538571, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 April 2023: 3.8150% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

