Flō Energy Solutions Introduces Sustainability Innovations and Expanded Leadership Team to Drive Next Stage of Growth

Company appoints new President and VP of Global Sales to spearhead upcoming product innovations and support next wave of growth; connect with Flō at BuildPoint October 3-6

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For more than two decades Flō Energy Solutions has been honing and fine-tuning its systems expertise in dehumidification, climate control, ventilation, refrigeration integration and enterprise solutions for the biggest Fortune 500 supermarket companies across Pan America.

A hub for innovation, Flō models and develops energy solutions that make the food retail environment better for the food they carry, the people they serve and the planet we all live in. They are currently collaborating on the patent pending Multi-Flō Reclaim that turns refrigeration waste heat into a resource, reducing energy consumption and fossil fuel emissions. Coupled with Flō's DOAS+ with adaptive Multi-Path technology, it allows food retailers to better use CO 2 systems, eliminating more environmentally harmful refrigerants from their operations – even in warmer, southern climates.

"At Flō we have the best people in food retail—a team of incredible, complementary talent who have designed some of the most advanced solutions that improve the food retail environment," explained Flō Energy Solutions Founder & CEO, Bryan Elliott. "Collaborative ventures like the CO 2 heat reclaim strategy have led to some of the greatest solutions we've introduced to our customers. And we have even more innovative design concepts in the works."

Executive appointments support growth

Few things determine a company's success as much as having a team of talented stars, this according to Elliott. "As we know, talent attracts talent, which is why we are thrilled to announce the additions of industry veterans Steve Toth and Alex Radovan, both of whom bring added support and experience to capitalize on growth opportunities in new markets."

With more than 30 years of experience in HVAC and commercial automation, Steve Toth takes the helm as the newly appointed President of Flō Energy Solutions. Prior to joining Flō, Toth served as Vice President at Honeywell, working with the largest brick and mortar retailer in the world for nearly a decade. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Organizational Management from Arkansas' John Brown University.

Alex Radovan joins Flō as the VP of Global Sales. An expert in systems integration, he spent the past two decades in senior leadership roles driving growth and transformation initiatives for multi-national companies providing HVAC and industrial refrigeration solutions. Radovan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Meet Flō at BuildPoint

Flō Energy Solutions will be participating at this year's BuildPoint, October 3-6, 2021 in Chicago. Ready for a better way? Let's talk.

About Flō Energy Solutions

Flō Energy Solutions (formerly CES) is the go-to energy solutions company for food retailers. Since 1998 Flō EnergySolutions has honed its credentials solving the unique space conditioning challenges of supermarkets. The company has since expanded to include grocery stores, drug stores and specialty retailer stores to become the energy efficiency specialist of choice for all food retailers. Visit systemsflo.com to learn more.

