FL Entertainment: Banijay Confirms Proposed Acquisition of Beyond International Limited

FL Entertainment

FL Entertainment

Paris, 6 October 2022

Banijay Confirms Proposed Acquisition of Beyond International Limited

-Plans for producer/distributor to join 22-territory global operation underway-

Paris, 6 October 2022: Banijay today announces it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed (Scheme) to acquire Beyond International Limited (ASX: BYI) (Beyond), a scripted and non-scripted multi-territory content group. Beyond has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 1987, but once the Scheme is implemented it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Banijay and its shares will cease to be publicly traded.

Complimenting Banijay’s existing catalogue of over 130,000 hours, Beyond Rights plays home to more than 8,000 hours of IP. From third-party producers and in-house production, its key distributed titles include, but are not limited to, Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue: 401, Massive Engineering Mistakes, Halifax: Retribution, MythBusters and Deadly Women.

Elsewhere, with a track record of production in English-language markets, Beyond Productions’ latest titles include recently announced Back in the Groove, a new dating series for Hulu, produced in partnership with Walt Disney Television Alternative; multi-territory franchise, Love It or List It Australia; the 8-part scripted series Troppo (co-produced with EQ Media) screening on Freevee USA and ABC Australia; and a number of yet-to-be-announced new series in production across a number of markets.

Beyond International Limited’s Managing Director and CEO, Mikael Borglund, remains in his current role.

Marco Bassetti, CEO, Banijay comments: “As content demand continues to soar, catalogue remains key, and in acquiring Beyond, we would take our offering up considerably. Primarily bolstering our IP and production portfolio in the English-language and factual space, with Beyond’s complementary content, the deal can enhance our position as a leading go-to for clients and commercial partners alike.”

Story continues

Mikael Borglund, Managing Director and CEO, Beyond International Limited comments: “The Beyond Board is very much supportive of the deal, which will see us join Banijay’s group, bolstering its standing in what is an increasingly competitive market. Joining a leading global business like this is a very exciting opportunity for us and we look forward to collaborating on newfound opportunities ahead.”

The acquisition would see Banijay take full control of the Beyond International Limited group of companies and departments, with all elements of the business boarding the former’s own production and distribution footprint.

The implementation of the Scheme remains subject to certain conditions including Beyond shareholders’ approval, court approval and other customary closing conditions. It is hoped the deal will close at the end of 2022/beginning of 2023.

Banijay is being advised on the transaction by Corrs Chambers Westgarth.

-Ends-

For further enquiries please contact:

Kate Humphreys, Global Head of Communication @ Banijay

Email: k.humphreys@banijay.com

Tel: +44 7792 222769

About Banijay

A leading content producer and distributor, Banijay is home to over 120 production companies across 22 territories, and a multi-genre catalogue boasting over 130,000 hours of original standout programming.

A collective of creative entrepreneurs, the group represents some of the biggest global brands including Survivor, Big Brother, Starstruck, Peaky Blinders, MasterChef, Rogue Heroes, Mr Bean, Hunted, Blow Up, Black Mirror, Marie Antoinette, Love Triangle and Limitless Win, among others. Imagining and delivering high-quality multi-genre IP that was born locally and travels globally, the business offers the best stories told the best way.

Built on independence, creative freedom, collaborative entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, the company, launched in 2008, operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Marco Bassetti.

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5bn and €609m respectively.

FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.

ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

About Beyond International Limited

Beyond International Limited (ASX:BYI) is a leading international producer and manager of media content for distribution internationally by means of multiple platforms including AVOD, SVOD and broadcast.

Under its umbrella, it has two main operating business segments – international media production and media rights management and distribution. To date, it has produced more than 5,000 hours of global television across multiple territories and genres including factual entertainment, premium documentary and drama. Emmy-winning, it has partnered with linear broadcasters worldwide, as well as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and National Geographic. Key titles include MythBusters, White Rabbit Project, My Lottery Dream Home, Pooch Perfect, Love It Or List It Australia, Deadly Women, Troppo and Halifax Retribution.

On international distribution, Beyond applies its vast experience in rights acquisition, management and exploitation, to oversee and market an extensive programme catalogue both created in-house and sourced from third-party producers. Licensing IP to multiple platforms throughout the world including AVOD, SVOD and broadcast.

The business is headquartered in Dublin and operates internationally.

Attachment



